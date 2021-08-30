OpenSea team handles 98 percent of the total NFT volume

OpenSea Product Manager Nate Chastain has asked for help as the popular marketplace is currently only serviced by 37 people, even though it accounts for 98 percent of the total NFT volume.

OpenSea is the world’s largest marketplace for non-fungible tokens and is desperately looking for employees as the NFT hype continues to grow.

We need to ramp up hiring at OpenSea. We are 37 people handling 98% of all NFT volume. Referral bonus: Will pay 1 ETH to anyone who connects us to engineers or designers that we hire. Resumes to opensearoles@gmail.com. Candidates: Use https://t.co/adazqldv91 directly. – Nate Chastain (natec.eth) (@natechastain) August 29, 2021

Chastain added that there are also rewards for further referrals: “We pay 1 ETH to everyone who introduces us engineers and designers if we hire them.”

There are currently several vacancies on the company's job portal. They are looking for people in the areas of business development, full-stack engineers and financial administrators, among others. Chastain confirmed on Twitter that OpenSea wanted to expand its team:









“Since we urgently need workers, we are trying to simplify our hiring process.”

He explained that interviews for technical positions include hands-on programming exercises for hypothetical OpenSea functions. It also said: “We don’t want to get too stuck on interview / algorithm work skills. We evaluate the candidate’s overall picture.”

OpenSea has grown in popularity over the past few months as the NFT hype builds up again. This hype is particularly fueled by CryptoPunks and Axie Infinity.

DappRadar reported that OpenSea had a trading volume of $ 2.84 billion in the past 30 days. Daily volume hit an all-time high of $ 224.6 million on August 28. 111,800 transactions were made in 24 hours.

OpenSea is the largest consumer of Ethereum network fees, according to Etherscan’s Gas Tracker. In the past 24 hours, the platform has made up 21.6 percent of the total transaction fees for Ethereum. That’s a total of $ 5.8 million, more than Uniswap and Tether combined.

Cointelegraph reported Aug. 27 that nearly $ 900 million had been spent on NFTs in the past 30 days. That’s a new record for August.

OpenSea became a crypto unicorn in late July after the platform raised $ 100 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.