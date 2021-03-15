Onlyfans: Media watchdogs are calling for strict regulation



Stars and influencers like to be very revealing on platforms like Onlyfans. However, erotic content is only insufficiently regulated here. German media watchdogs now want to change that.





On platforms such as Onlyfans, revealing videos and pictures are offered in part by erotic models, porn stars but also influencers, currently without any regulation. This is a thorn in the side of German media guards – the state media authority in North Rhine-Westphalia is therefore demanding age restrictions, as reported by Welt-am-Sonntag.

“We are registering that only fans, for example, are increasingly attracting erotic providers and influencers, and we will take care of it.”

, said Tobias Schmid, Director of the State Media Authority of North Rhine-Westphalia and Chairman of the Association of National Media Regulations in Europe.

Requirement: Erotic content only from the age of 18

Especially during the lockdown period, platforms such as Onlyfans or Fancentro recorded an enormous increase in paying customers. According to the New York Times, Onlyfans even cracked the 90 million user mark in December 2020 and already has 1 million creators. For comparison: in December 2019 there were only 120,000.









However, the protection of minors must also act after media guards:

“In the end, the core of our legal position for these services is the same as for the porn platforms. That means: no customers under the age of 18 “

said Schmid to the newspaper and also sees sex workers in duty. His authority will

“The ladies and gentlemen who sell pornographic services on their accounts must intensively remind them that they are obliged to use a permissible system for the protection of minors”.

Stars reveal themselves freely to only fans

For paying customers, some stars are happy to let you look a little deeper. For 5 US dollars a month, you can get revealing insights into the lives of stars such as rapper Cardi B or model Amber Rose. In addition, there are also many influencers who are otherwise on YouTube, Twitch or Instagram, who like to be more revealing at Onlyfans for a fee. It goes without saying that young people can also feel addressed by the offers.