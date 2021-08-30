Monday, August 30, 2021
HomeNewsNo corona worries: Rihanna affords a ten million euro villa
News

No corona worries: Rihanna affords a ten million euro villa

By Sonia Gupta
0
67




Rihanna is in a shopping mood: the successful singer doesn’t seem to feel anything from the Corona low and has now made a 10 million dollar villa her own

Beverly Hills – Rihanna is in a shopping mood: The successful singer doesn’t seem to feel anything from the Corona low and has now made a 10 million dollar villa her own.

Rihanna (33) is having a good time: now with a new piece of property in Beverly Hills.

Rihanna (33) is having a good time: now with a new piece of property in Beverly Hills. © Montage: Brent N. Clarke / Invision / AP / dpa, symbol image 123rf / Jason Finn

While elsewhere employees lose their jobs, companies go bankrupt and nurses work their way to death, others seem to be doing anything but bad financially: Rihanna (33) decided to add another establishment to her private house collection.

And in Beverly Hills of all places, one of the most expensive residential areas in California. This is what the portal dirt.com found out.




The pretty property from the 1930s wasn’t even for sale. Even so, Rihanna bought it from a couple for a whopping $ 10 million.

To "Celebrity Big Brother"Victory: Melanie Müller celebrates in Saxony-Anhalt
Melanie Müller
After “Celebrity Big Brother” victory: Melanie Müller celebrates in Saxony-Anhalt

In addition to an open kitchen, the luxury property has a swimming pool, a balcony and a well-tended garden and leaves nothing to be desired for the “Monsters under my Bed” star.

In addition to the five-bedroom, four-bath house, Rihanna’s property includes a number of other luxurious residences, including a $ 6.8 million mansion in Hollywood that she owns.

She has a domicile in Barbados. In addition to a penthouse in Los Angeles and an apartment in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the city. So she has over 1000 square meters all to herself, two swimming pools and at least 10 cars.

Cover photo: Brent N. Clarke / Invision / AP / dpa, symbol image 123rf / Jason Finn


Previous articleSame bikini: was Britney Spears’ Hawaiian vacation faked?
Next articleRyan Gosling’s watches are almost as impressive as the actor himself
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv