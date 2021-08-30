No corona worries: Rihanna affords a ten million euro villa

Rihanna is in a shopping mood: the successful singer doesn’t seem to feel anything from the Corona low and has now made a 10 million dollar villa her own

Beverly Hills – Rihanna is in a shopping mood: The successful singer doesn’t seem to feel anything from the Corona low and has now made a 10 million dollar villa her own.

Rihanna (33) is having a good time: now with a new piece of property in Beverly Hills. © Montage: Brent N. Clarke / Invision / AP / dpa, symbol image 123rf / Jason Finn



While elsewhere employees lose their jobs, companies go bankrupt and nurses work their way to death, others seem to be doing anything but bad financially: Rihanna (33) decided to add another establishment to her private house collection.

And in Beverly Hills of all places, one of the most expensive residential areas in California. This is what the portal dirt.com found out.









The pretty property from the 1930s wasn’t even for sale. Even so, Rihanna bought it from a couple for a whopping $ 10 million.

In addition to an open kitchen, the luxury property has a swimming pool, a balcony and a well-tended garden and leaves nothing to be desired for the “Monsters under my Bed” star.

In addition to the five-bedroom, four-bath house, Rihanna’s property includes a number of other luxurious residences, including a $ 6.8 million mansion in Hollywood that she owns.