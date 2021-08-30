No corona worries: Rihanna affords a ten million euro villa

Rihanna is in a shopping mood: the successful singer doesn’t seem to feel anything from the Corona low and has now made a 10 million dollar villa her own
Beverly Hills – Rihanna is in a shopping mood: The successful singer doesn’t seem to feel anything from the Corona low and has now made a 10 million dollar villa her own.
While elsewhere employees lose their jobs, companies go bankrupt and nurses work their way to death, others seem to be doing anything but bad financially: Rihanna (33) decided to add another establishment to her private house collection.
And in Beverly Hills of all places, one of the most expensive residential areas in California. This is what the portal dirt.com found out.
The pretty property from the 1930s wasn’t even for sale. Even so, Rihanna bought it from a couple for a whopping $ 10 million.
In addition to an open kitchen, the luxury property has a swimming pool, a balcony and a well-tended garden and leaves nothing to be desired for the “Monsters under my Bed” star.
In addition to the five-bedroom, four-bath house, Rihanna’s property includes a number of other luxurious residences, including a $ 6.8 million mansion in Hollywood that she owns.
She has a domicile in Barbados. In addition to a penthouse in Los Angeles and an apartment in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the city. So she has over 1000 square meters all to herself, two swimming pools and at least 10 cars.
