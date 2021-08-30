Natalie Portman celebrates International Women’s Day with Dior

#DiorStandsWithWomen: Parfums Christian Dior portrays inspiring women on International Women’s Day – including Natalie Portman

There is now hardly a fashion house that has not taken up the issue of feminism in some way. But there is hardly anyone in the ranks of high fashion labels that does this as rigorously, passionately and authentically as Dior. When Maria Grazia Chiuri became the first female creative director to head the traditional French brand in 2018, every show and collection became a kind of manifesto for women. Reflected by the setting, the inspirations or the clothes themselves: every presentation was and is a message to women – “you are strong, you are beautiful, you are important”.

True to these guiding principles and the idea of ​​honoring women in their endeavors, Parfums Christian Dior is once again portraying seven women from different fields in the #DiorStandsWithWomen #DiorChinUp campaign who stand up for the voices, the well-being, protection, training and equality of the Making women strong around the world.

These seven women with women empowerment messages have their say

Part of the campaign are actress, writer, activist and producer Natalie Portman, architect, set designer and designer India Mahdavi, figure skater Yuna Kim, model Dilone, actress Li Bingbing, journalist Leïla Slimani and actress, activist and executive producer Yara Shahidi.









In short video clips, the protagonists tell about their own experiences with inequality, the challenges in their professions and their personal “chin up” moment, that is, encounters and experiences in which they did not hang their heads but mastered them with their heads held high. “My work environment is basically a male domain. So you have to fight more so that your own voice is heard – especially mine, which is very gentle. That was a challenge for me that I was able to master and that has benefited me all my life. It gave me freedom and independence, “explains architect India Mahdavi. “Say no. Be selfish. Don’t be afraid of not being liked. I think these are the most important things a woman can learn,” says journalist Leïla Slimani in a video interview.

Actress Natalie Portman campaigns for women’s rights

The protagonists of this year’s Dior video series are actively committed to the rights and futures of women. For years, US actress and feminist Natalie Portman has supported organizations and initiatives that stand up for women in various areas. For example, the “We Charity” organization, which gives young women access to education in Kenya, among others, by setting up schools. Or the “A New Way of Life” initiative – a project that offers women who have previously been imprisoned legal support and new perspectives for a new life after their imprisonment. Last but not least, Portman was also one of the key figures in the “Time’s Up” movement in Hollywood.

Yara Shahidi was named one of the Most Influential Teens of her time by Time Magazine in 2017. The now 21-year-old star, known from the series “Black-ish”, fights for diverse representation in TV programs, encourages young adults to use their voices and to vote and draws attention to grievances and injustices. Yara Shahidi thus belongs to a new generation of Hollywood actors who use their reach beyond the screen and for a better, fairer and more equal future.