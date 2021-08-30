Natalie Portman: A lot of male mentors were “scary”

Natalie Portman’s (39) career began at an early age: at the age of 13, the Israel-born actress made her breakthrough with her role as Mathilda in the film “Léon – the professional”. From then on, things went uphill for them. Natalie earned two Golden Globes, and she even received an Oscar for her appearance in “Black Swan”. Thanks to her two and a half decades long career, she knows Natalie but also that the Hollywood dream factory has its downsides: With one exception, all of their mentors are said to have acted “scary” at times.

In the book written by Mark Harris Mike Nichols: A Life the now 39-year-old explains in relation to the director, who died in 2014: “Mike (✝83) was the only older man who looked after me without any creepy elements. “ When she was 19, had Natalie worked with him for the first time for the play “Die Möwe”. “I think he was a sincere feminist,” she continues. He saw his employees as creative, interesting and talented people. Not many directors of his generation are said to have brought this quality with them.

2004 came Natalie and Mike together again for the film “Hautnah”. For Natalie the film meant her first Oscar-Nomination. “What he did for me … God, if only I could be such a mentor to someone else”According to Mark Harris, she is said to have said.









advertisement

Natalie Portman at the 2020 Oscars

advertisement

Mike Nichols in New York in 2008

advertisement

Natalie Portman in December 2018 in Hollywood

48 Yeah, I didn’t think it would seem that bad behind the scenes. 135 No, there are sure to be loads of strange people around.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz