Monday, August 30, 2021
HomeNewsMuch time left on the clock - financial expert does not yet...
News

Much time left on the clock – financial expert does not yet see Bitcoin as unattainable by CoinTelegraph

By Hasan Sheikh
0
80





Much time left on the clock – financial experts still do not see Bitcoin as unattainable

Since it was founded in 2009, (BTC) has been by far the largest and most successful cryptocurrency of all. There is now a lot of competition, but can a project ever catch up with today’s market leader?

“We are still in the first quarter of an hour and Bitcoin is currently clearly in the lead, but just like Bayern back then against Manchester it can still turn out differently than you think”, Daniel Strachman, partner of the financial consultancy A&C Advisors LLC, opposed in this context Cointelegraph explains. To this end, he explains: “Ultimately, the behavior of the market and the interests of investors are decisive. There are many voices who believe that at some point ETH will overtake BTC, and that is actually a conceivable scenario, but a few more minutes of play have to pass before we can really say that. “

The crypto industry has already gone through several market cycles, and has grown a little bigger with each one. The market capitalization of the individual projects is correspondingly considerable in the meantime. According to CoinMarketCap, almost all top 100 cryptocurrencies currently have a market capitalization of at least $ 1 billion, which clearly underlines the steady growth of the entire market.




Read on on Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Previous articleRiddick 4: Vin Diesel confirms plans for another part of the series
Next articleRussell Crowe is on board, first glimpse of Christian Bale’s look
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv