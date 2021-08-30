Much time left on the clock – financial expert does not yet see Bitcoin as unattainable by CoinTelegraph



Much time left on the clock – financial experts still do not see Bitcoin as unattainable



Since it was founded in 2009, (BTC) has been by far the largest and most successful cryptocurrency of all. There is now a lot of competition, but can a project ever catch up with today’s market leader?

“We are still in the first quarter of an hour and Bitcoin is currently clearly in the lead, but just like Bayern back then against Manchester it can still turn out differently than you think”, Daniel Strachman, partner of the financial consultancy A&C Advisors LLC, opposed in this context Cointelegraph explains. To this end, he explains: “Ultimately, the behavior of the market and the interests of investors are decisive. There are many voices who believe that at some point ETH will overtake BTC, and that is actually a conceivable scenario, but a few more minutes of play have to pass before we can really say that. “

The crypto industry has already gone through several market cycles, and has grown a little bigger with each one. The market capitalization of the individual projects is correspondingly considerable in the meantime. According to CoinMarketCap, almost all top 100 cryptocurrencies currently have a market capitalization of at least $ 1 billion, which clearly underlines the steady growth of the entire market.









