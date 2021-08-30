Mission Impossible sequence: This is how you can see the cult film series with Tom Cruise chronologically correctly

ENTERTAINMENT August 30, 2021 at 3:46 pm The “Mission: Impossible” film series has been causing a lot of tension since 1996. Tom Cruise is always at the center of the action. Netzwelt reveals the correct chronological order of the films.

MIssion: Impossible (Source: Themoviedb.org)

With six films and two planned sequels, “Mission: Impossible” is one of Paramount’s most successful film series.

Main character Ethan Hunt is played by Tom Cruise, who often puts himself in danger while filming the perfect stunt.

Our order tells you how the M: I films should be viewed and which films can be skipped.

The first “Mission: Impossible” film was released in 1996 and was inspired by the television series of the same name (in Germany, “Kobra, take over” and “In a secret mission”). Then the series reinvented itself several times, only the star of the films remained the same: Tom Cruise (“Top Gun”) as Ethan Hunt.

Six “Mission: Impossible” films have now been released, and two more parts are already being shot. It can be assumed that the M: I series will come to an end after Part 8 or at least will have to do without Cruise in the future, who at over 60 is slowly becoming too old for roles with full physical effort.

Since not all “Mission: Impossible” films have a helpful number in the title, it is not immediately obvious to newcomers in which order the films should be viewed. Therefore we summarize the correct order of all “Mission: Impossible” parts for you.

“Mission: Impossible”: The correct order of all 8 films



Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible – Phantom Protocol (Originally “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”, 2011)

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Mission: Impossible 7 (official title not yet known, 2022)

Mission: Impossible 8 (official title not yet known, 2023)

The order in which the “Mission: Impossible” films were released also corresponds to the chronological order. So there is actually only one correct order that comes into question for newbies and rewatchers.

However, “Mission: Impossible 2” is actually dispensable, the other films do not refer to it and the second film is generally considered to be the worst M: I part. Some team members get to know viewers in the first and third film, but with part 4 “Mission: Impossible” got a little makeover.

If you want to be prepared for the upcoming 7th film and have little time available for it, you could go straight to part 4 with only a few difficulties in understanding.









Mission: Impossible 7 & 8



The two upcoming “Mission: Impossible” films should both be shot in one go to save time and money and to be able to release both parts with a break of only one year between each other.

? Our ultimate movie quiz: from Avengers to Zombie Land! What is the name of the film “Terminator” in Sweden?

In addition, Paramount Pictures wanted to guarantee that there would be two more M: I films with Tom Cruise, because with a break of several years between the films in which Cruise is looking for new projects, Cruise could already be too old for the physically demanding one Have become an action franchise

In February 2021, however, it was confirmed that the films would be shot independently of one another, at which time the 7th film was already being shot. Paramount presumably wants to wait for the corona pandemic and the associated restrictions. It is questionable whether the planned theatrical release of part 8 in 2023 can be held.

The following actors are currently confirmed for the 7th film:

Tom Cruise (“Edge of Tomorrow”) as Ethan Hunt

Ving Rhames (“Dawn of the Dead”) as Luther Stickell

Henry Czerny (“Ready or Not”) as Eugene Kittridge

Simon Pegg (“The Boys”) as Benji Dunn

Rebecca Ferguson (“Doctor Sleeps Awakening”) as Ilsa Faust

Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”) as Alanna Mitsopolis

Hayley Atwell (“What If …?”) As Grace

Shea Whigham (“Perry Mason”, role still unknown)

Pom Klementieff (“Avengers: Endgame”, role still unknown)

Esai Morales (“Ozark”, role still unknown)

“Cobra, Take Over” & “On A Secret Mission”

Cobra, take over (Source: Themoviedb.org)

In the sixties and seventies, seven seasons of the series “Kobra, Take Over”, which was called “Mission: Impossible” in the USA, were made. In the eighties a new edition followed, which kept the same title in the USA, but was called “In Secret Mission” in Germany.

The series on which the “Mission: Impossible” films are based are not important to an understanding of the films. Only the character Jim Phelps, played by Jon Voight in the first film, comes from the series, all other characters were specially developed for the films.

” Tip: The best VPN providers for more security and data protection