Mila Kunis: Confidence from her children

The ‘Black Swan’ actress and her husband Ashton Kutcher have three-year-old daughter Wyatt and 16-month-old son Dimitri. Now she has admitted that the children gave her the point of view and the confidence to stand up for herself and other women after she realized what really matters in life. At Variety’s Path to Parit Women’s Summit on Wednesday June 6th, she said: “When I became a mother, so many things that I used to be worried about became unimportant. The ability to say no could had a purpose … There were better things to deal with than any stranger’s opinion on whether or not I was a slut. ” Kunis also said she tried to empower women by taking risks with her role choices, such as her role in the 2016 comedy ‘Bad Moms’. “I was pregnant and had a baby, so I thought not about doing it. I was trying to get other people to do it, “she said. However, after other women dropped the project and enough time had passed, the actress decided to step in and dedicate herself to the film. She remembered thinking, “This movie just has to be made.”