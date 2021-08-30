Megan Fox: It was fate

The 35-year-old actress fell in love with the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, on the set of the film. And she claims she felt driven to be in the movie because “the universe” told her that it would be “rewarding” for her in some way. “I knew he was going to be in the movie, but the universe just told me, ‘Do this. There is something about this experience that is going to be really rewarding for you,'” said Fox.

The brunette beauty – who has three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green – felt a “soulmate connection” the moment she met MGK. However, at first she was also convinced that a romance between them would not work.

She told Who What Where magazine: “When I [Colson] met, I knew immediately that this is a soul I have traveled with before, that this was a soulmate, and that there was a purpose here. [Aber] there was my logical brain that answered and said, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.’ ”

The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress even made a list of the pros and cons of dating the 31-year-old rapper, but in the end, her heart won.