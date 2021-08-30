Monday, August 30, 2021
Matt Damon Wants “Ocean’s Fourteen”

By Sonia Gupta
© IMAGO / Allstar

07/29/2021 10:20 pm

Hollywood star Matt Damon would love to return to the camera for another “Ocean’s” part.

The 50-year-old actor played the pickpocket Linus Caldwell in the successful franchise around the master crook Danny Ocean (George Clooney). If another part was filmed after the Steven Soderbergh trilogy, Damon said he wouldn’t say no.


