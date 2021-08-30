Matt Damon Wants “Ocean’s Fourteen”

Matt Damon Wants “Oceans Fourteen”

07/29/2021 10:20 pm

Hollywood star Matt Damon would love to return to the camera for another “Ocean’s” part.

The 50-year-old actor played the pickpocket Linus Caldwell in the successful franchise around the master crook Danny Ocean (George Clooney). If another part was filmed after the Steven Soderbergh trilogy, Damon said he wouldn’t say no.

Matt Damon has wanted a sequel since 2007

On the “Jess Cagle Show” on the radio station SiriusXM, the Hollywood star now says: “That has always been my position since we shot ‘Ocean’s Thirteen’. Since the last day of shooting, I’ve been ready to shoot ‘Ocean’s Fourteen’. ”However, it would be particularly important to the ‘Bourne’ actor that the late cast members Bernie Mac and Carl Reiner be honored on a new part.

Matt Damon, the star of “The Last Duel,” explains his point of view: “It’s about how it would look, you know, we lost two members of our gang, Bernie and Carl, what would this movie be like? That would have to be done by a great writer, but the other guys and I are still in touch. This film created great friendships, so we would always return. “









Bernie Mac died in 2008 and Carl Reiner in 2020.

Matt Damon

That was the “Oceans” films

“Ocean’s Eleven” by Steven Soderbergh dates back to 2001. That was a remake of “Frankie and his cronies” from 1960, which, by the way, is also called “Ocean’s Eleven” in the English language. The film was great, the cast of stars was gigantic: In addition to Matt Damon, there were also: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle, Andy García, Wladimir Klitschko and and and …

“Ocean’s Twelve” followed in 2004 and “Ocean’s Thirteen” in 2007. After that there was silence. In 2018, with “Ocean’s Eight”, a spin-off with female leading actresses (including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham-Carter Rihanna) came to the cinemas. (Bang / KT)