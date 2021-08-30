Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeNewsLuck perfect: Amanda Seyfried secretly married
News

Luck perfect: Amanda Seyfried secretly married

By Arjun Sethi
0
70




Your baby happiness is now perfect
This Hollywood star secretly married

Amanda Seyfried

© Action Press

It couldn’t be better for Amanda Seyfried: The actress is expecting her first child soon and has now secretly married her lover Thomas Sadoski

Happiness is perfect! Amanda Seyfried married her boyfriend Thomas Sadoski, 41, shortly before the birth of her first child. And all in secret: Only the two newlyweds and a registrar were present at the wedding.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sodaski got married alone

The actor revealed these intimate details on James Corden’s talk show. There he not only presented his wedding ring, but also said that he and Amanda had married quietly last Sunday (March 12th). When asked, he further revealed: “We drove out into the country. It was just the two of us and the registrar. We did our thing.”

He then made a sweet declaration of love for his now-wife: “She is the person I love more than anything else in the world.” The couple have been dating since early 2016 and announced their engagement in September. In November, the 31-year-old’s pregnancy came to the public.

Thomas Sodaski and heavily pregnant Amanda Seyfried at the premiere of "The Last Word" in Los Angeles

Thomas Sodaski and the heavily pregnant Amanda Seyfried at the premiere of “The Last Word” in Los Angeles

© Action Press




It is already the second marriage for the actor. From 2007 to 2015 he was married to model Kimberly Hope. For Amanda it is the first wedding – at least in real life. On the screen you could often admire her in her wedding dress.

I’ve played the bride a billion times.

That Amanda did not want a pompous wedding because of that, she let through in January. “Mamma Mia!” Sounds like she and her Thomas celebrated a small, true dream wedding for themselves!

Amanda Seyfried at dinner


 Your baby happiness is now perfect: This Hollywood star has secretly married

Julianne Moore + Bart Freundlich

The couple celebrates their wedding anniversary with this memory

98 images

ame
Gala

#Subjects


Previous articleHollywood News: Cameron Diaz is not planning any new film projects
Next articleJerry Bruckheimer’s fortune 2021 – that’s how rich Jerry Bruckheimer really is
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv