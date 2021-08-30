Luck perfect: Amanda Seyfried secretly married

It couldn’t be better for Amanda Seyfried: The actress is expecting her first child soon and has now secretly married her lover Thomas Sadoski

Happiness is perfect! Amanda Seyfried married her boyfriend Thomas Sadoski, 41, shortly before the birth of her first child. And all in secret: Only the two newlyweds and a registrar were present at the wedding.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sodaski got married alone



The actor revealed these intimate details on James Corden’s talk show. There he not only presented his wedding ring, but also said that he and Amanda had married quietly last Sunday (March 12th). When asked, he further revealed: “We drove out into the country. It was just the two of us and the registrar. We did our thing.”

He then made a sweet declaration of love for his now-wife: “She is the person I love more than anything else in the world.” The couple have been dating since early 2016 and announced their engagement in September. In November, the 31-year-old’s pregnancy came to the public.

It is already the second marriage for the actor. From 2007 to 2015 he was married to model Kimberly Hope. For Amanda it is the first wedding – at least in real life. On the screen you could often admire her in her wedding dress.

I’ve played the bride a billion times.

That Amanda did not want a pompous wedding because of that, she let through in January. “Mamma Mia!” Sounds like she and her Thomas celebrated a small, true dream wedding for themselves!

