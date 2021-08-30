Monday, August 30, 2021
Kendall Jenner poses naked on rope: copied from Miley Cyrus?

By Arjun Sethi
Kendall Jenner, model from the USA, comes to the amfAR “Cinema against AIDS” Gala 2019, in the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc as part of the 72nd International Film Festival.

Copyright: picture alliance / dpa / Imagespace via ZUMA Wire

US model Kendall Jenner (here in May 2019) posed naked on a climbing rope for the luxury label “Jacquemus”.

Kendall Jenner poses naked on a climbing rope for the luxury label “Jacquemus”. The pose is reminiscent of Miley Cyrus and her “Wrecking Ball” video.

Los Angeles. Naked is hardly possible! As a model, you should actually present clothes on your body. But what if the model is supposed to show off a handbag? In the case of Kendall Jenner (25), she does – and otherwise wears almost nothing.

Kendall Jenner poses naked on a climbing rope

Photographer Drew Vickers has just shot the 25-year-old for the luxury label “Jacquemus”. Kendall Jenner casually dangles the pink designer handbag over his shoulder, otherwise only wears gold hoop earrings, pink knee socks and pink shoes.

But that’s not all: Jenner is also hanging on a green climbing rope. Many fans think: “Wait a minute, I’ve seen that before …”

Kendall Jenner nude – pose is familiar to fans

In fact, the photo is very reminiscent of Miley Cyrus (28) in her hit “Wrecking Ball”. In the video for the song from 2013, the singer sat naked – only the brown boots she had kept on – on a wrecking ball.

Was it exactly this image that photographer Vickers had in mind when he was about to shoot Kendall Jenner? The photo always attracts attention. And Kendall likes to stage her charms herself. In addition to revealing Instagram snapshots in a tight bikini, Kendall Jenner was shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018 in a see-through dress.

Kendall Jenner belongs to the famous Jenner-Kardashian clan. Sister Kylie (24), like herself, is one of the highest-paid models in the world. With their older half-sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, they also repeatedly showed private insights in their own TV show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. (sku)



