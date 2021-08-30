Kanye West claims: he and Kim Kardashian are dating again

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Kanye West fuels comeback rumors with Kim Kardashian.

August 30, 2021



Kanye West fuels comeback rumors with Kim Kardashian



Will Kim Kardahian, 40, and Kanye West, 44, couple again or are they even back together? These rumors are making the rounds right now.









According to an insider at Page Six, Kanye is said to tell colleagues in the music industry that he and Kim have pulled it together again. But nobody believes the rapper. Rather, it is believed that Kanye uses the story to win in music sales against competitor Drake. The insider went on to claim, “They didn’t speak for months after she filed for divorce, but they started speaking again earlier this summer for the sake of their children.” Meanwhile, something like a friendship between Kanye and Kim should exist, in which both also support each other professionally. It is said that the two will probably no longer be a couple.

