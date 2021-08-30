Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Julia Roberts: Rare couple selfie with Danny Moder for their wedding day

By Sonia Gupta
Rare couple selfie
“Fourth of July”: Julia Roberts and Danny Moder celebrate their wedding anniversary

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 19 years.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on “Independence Day”

© UPI Photo / Imago Images

“Independence Day” commemorates the United States’ declaration of independence from Great Britain. Numerous celebrities have also made July 4th their wedding anniversary. Julia Roberts also celebrates her love with a rare selfie with husband Danny Moder.

Hollywood star Julia Roberts, 53, and her husband Danny Moder, 52, got married on July 4, 2002. On the wedding day, the US star posted a rare couple selfie on Instagram. You can see the two closely entwined in the same cloth on a beach. She wears sunglasses and a cap. Her comment: “19 years old. We’re just getting started!”

In addition to Julia Roberts: Numerous celebrity weddings on Independence Day

But they’re not the only stars who got married on Independence Day. Sharon, 68, and Ozzy Osbourne, 72, also tied the knot on July 4th. He shows what it looked like back then on his Instagram account with a photo in which he put the ring on her finger at the ceremony. His comment: “Happy Anniversary, my dear! – July 4th 1982”.




July 4th – the day of the yes word

Ex-soccer star David Beckham, 46, and musician and designer Victoria Beckham, 47, celebrated the 22nd anniversary of their wedding on July 4th. On his Instagram account, he shows many couple photos in partner look and a family picture with their daughter and three sons. “22 years later, still matching outfits,” he comments with a tearful smiley face. “Happy Anniversary, I love you so much and thank you for giving me our wonderful children so we can all wear the same,” he continues.

US superstar Tina Turner, 81, and German music producer Erwin Bach, 65, tied the knot on July 4, 2013. Bond contender Tom Hardy, 43, and fellow actor Charlotte Riley, 39, celebrated on July 4, 2014. We Didn’t Start the Fire singer Billy Joel, 72, married his Alexis Roderick in 2015. And so did the US – Actors Ashton Kutcher, 43, and Mila Kunis, 37, have been married since that day in 2015.


 Cinema trailer miracle

See in the video: Julia Roberts in “Miracle” August “Auggie” Pullmann is ten years old, he is funny, smart and generous. And a rare genetic defect disfigured his face. That’s why he begins at school as an outsider – but it doesn’t stop there.

