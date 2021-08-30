Julia Roberts is the face of Chopard’s new watch “Happy Sport”

The new face of the cult watch “Happy Diamonds” is Julia Roberts. Here she wears the limited model “Happy Sport The First”. (Image: Shayne Laverdière)

When Caroline Scheufele, Co-President and Artistic Director of Chopard, presented the concept of the “Happy Sport” women’s watch in 1993, it was predicted that not a single watch would sell. An easy-to-wear steel watch for women – with diamonds! And as if that wasn’t enough, these are not firmly set, but move freely over the surface of the dial; they seem to be dancing. The combination that was unexpected and unheard of at the time caused a sensation. And sold extremely well.

Incredibly modern at the time: the first sketches of the “Happy Sport” watch in 1993. (Image: PD)

The Happy Sport, in various versions, is an integral part of the range of the Swiss watch and jewelry company and has inspired other pieces of jewelry with “dancing” diamonds. This year, almost 30 years after its launch, Chopard is now presenting a contemporary version of the first cult watch.

Dancing diamonds

The “Happy Sport” is now available in a 33 cm format, the proportions are inspired by the golden ratio. Instead of the quartz movement, which was still in use in 1993, the in-house manufacture caliber Chopard 09.01-C is now ticking inside.

The “Happy Sport The First” watch from Chopard made of stainless steel with an automatic manufacture movement and pebble bracelet is limited to 1993 pieces. (Image: PD)







Two limited editions of the very first model made of stainless steel are being launched. The watches “Happy Sport The First” are equipped with the typical “Kieselstein” bracelet. 1993 copies of the plain version are available, 788 copies of the diamond-set version.

The in-house manufacture caliber Chopard 09.01-C is ticking in the new “Happy Sport” models. (Image: PD)

Twelve new references complement the collection: models made of stainless steel or 18-carat ethical rose gold, but also two-tone models, all available with matching leather or metal bracelets. The bezels are either polished or set with diamonds. There is also a version made of 18-carat white gold with a case, bezel, crown and bracelet set entirely with diamonds.

The face: Julia Roberts

Scheufele was able to win a world star as the face for the renewed classic: actress Julia Roberts, who embodies the concept of happiness and joie de vivre like hardly anyone else with her winning, unique smile.

Young talents are responsible for the campaign with the carefree dancing US actress under the creative direction of Caroline Scheufele: the French-Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan is responsible for the film, Shayne Laverdière photographed the campaign images.