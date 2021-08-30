Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt: voice actor Michael Deffert has died

German voice actor and actor Michael Deffert dies at the age of only 53. He was the voice of Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp.

His roles included films with Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp: The actor and voice actor Michael Deffert is dead. He died on June 13 at the age of 53 in a Berlin clinic, like the radio play producer Heikedine Körting, who claims to be friends with Deffert was confirmed on Friday. The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported.

In the 1990s, the Hamburg native had guest roles in “Tatort” or in “Wolffs Revier”, he also played in the series “SK-Babies”. He spoke Johnny Depp in “Cry-Baby” and “Arizona Dream”, Brad Pitt in “Thelma & Louise”.









There was no information on the exact cause of death. “The days before I was with him. It all happened incredibly quickly. Michael was like a brother to me,” said his friend and colleague Florian Fitz of “Bild”. According to Fitz, his ashes are said to be scattered on a certain mountain in Kenya. “There he did a lot of research for one of his films and also lived with the Maasai. We will fulfill this wish for him. It is also in his will.”

Deffert got to know the producer Heikedine Körting as a speaker in the 80s youth series “Die Funk-Füchse”. He was a very warm and extraordinary person, a star among the speakers. His elephant project was particularly close to his heart.

(APA)