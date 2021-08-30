Monday, August 30, 2021
HomeNewsJohnny Depp and Brad Pitt: voice actor Michael Deffert has died
News

Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt: voice actor Michael Deffert has died

By Sonia Gupta
0
56




German voice actor and actor Michael Deffert dies at the age of only 53. He was the voice of Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp.

His roles included films with Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp: The actor and voice actor Michael Deffert is dead. He died on June 13 at the age of 53 in a Berlin clinic, like the radio play producer Heikedine Körting, who claims to be friends with Deffert was confirmed on Friday. The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported.

In the 1990s, the Hamburg native had guest roles in “Tatort” or in “Wolffs Revier”, he also played in the series “SK-Babies”. He spoke Johnny Depp in “Cry-Baby” and “Arizona Dream”, Brad Pitt in “Thelma & Louise”.




There was no information on the exact cause of death. “The days before I was with him. It all happened incredibly quickly. Michael was like a brother to me,” said his friend and colleague Florian Fitz of “Bild”. According to Fitz, his ashes are said to be scattered on a certain mountain in Kenya. “There he did a lot of research for one of his films and also lived with the Maasai. We will fulfill this wish for him. It is also in his will.”

Deffert got to know the producer Heikedine Körting as a speaker in the 80s youth series “Die Funk-Füchse”. He was a very warm and extraordinary person, a star among the speakers. His elephant project was particularly close to his heart.

(APA)


Previous articleAnna Kendrick: color faux pas at the Oscars?
Next articleSolana reaches the top 10 crypto list after entering the NFT market
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv