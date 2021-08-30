Monday, August 30, 2021
Joe’s blue hair: that’s what his wife Sofia Vergara thinks about it

By Vimal Kumar
Whether this hairstyle is a stress test for the marriage of Sofia Vergara (48) and Joe Manganiello (43)? The two actors not only seem to harmonize perfectly in terms of their characters – they also look great. A few months ago, however, the latter changed: Joe Not only does it suddenly appear with a mohawk, it also turns it blue! What do you think his wife thinks about it?

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight explained Joe now that Sofia married an actor and expected “that a little weirdness will show up at some point”. However, one thing should have reassured his wife: The mohawk was Joe only been missed for one film role – however, he chose the hair color himself!

Originally, his hair was dyed white for the film – but since he had to shave it off again shortly after filming, he was raging in color until then: “So I had two or three weeks to do what I wanted with it. So I just dyed my mohawk blue! “, Like that Joe. In the meantime, however, the hair is actually completely off, as he would with a new one Instagram-Post proves.

