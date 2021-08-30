Jennifer Lopez + Ben Affleck: Will the couple get engaged on J.Los birthday?

With Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, everything should now go very quickly! The actor is apparently already thinking about proposing to his re-girlfriend after a few weeks of relationship.

Who would have expected: First, Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, unexpectedly meet again after J.Lo’s separation from Alex Rodriguez, 45, and now the next news about love follows.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: The love story continues



The former dream couple, who now seem to have found each other again, knows their way around spontaneous actions: As early as 2002, when they were together for the first time, they got engaged within a very short time. At that time there was no happy ending for J.Lo and Ben: First they postponed the wedding, then they separated in 2004. But this time everything should be different!

An insider reveals to the US American “OK! Magazine” that Ben doesn’t want to make the same mistake again and lose J.Lo. “He wants to get on his knees before her this year,” said the insider.









Engagement on J.Los birthday?



It is believed that Ben Affleck will propose to his loved one on their 52nd birthday. Then it would soon be time: The singer’s birthday is on July 24th. When it comes to all questions, it should be very romantic. According to a source from “Closer”, the lovebirds want to take the next step after the engagement. Jen wants to move into Ben’s Los Angeles mansion.

Possible happy ending to a long story



So is there finally a happy ending in sight for “Bennifer”? It would be theirs to wish. After the failed marriages with Marc Anthony, 52, and Jennifer Garner, 49, as well as various setbacks (including Ben’s alcohol addiction), the couple is really lucky 18 years after their first separation.

Do your ex-partners Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Garner see it that way too? A-Rod recently showed up at a party in the Hamptons with Lindsay Shookus – who just happens to be Ben’s ex-girlfriend.

Sources used: OK! Magazine, Closer

lh

