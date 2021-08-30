Jason Bourne 6: Without Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass?

What’s next for the Bourne series? What started with a little spy thriller in 2002 has since become a successful action franchise. But what about “Jason Bourne 6” at the moment?

The Bourne franchise was already struggling with how sympathetic director Paul Greengrass and lead actor Matt Damon were toward the franchise. Now, of course, the fans are wondering how the next part will look five years after the theatrical release of “Jason Bourne” (2016), which will be on television again today, March 22nd, 2021 from 10:15 pm, “Jason Bourne 6“?





“Jason Bourne 6”: Is It Still Worth It?

The Bourne franchise, which began with The Bourne Identity (2002) directed by Doug Liman, shaped action cinema in the 2000s like no other franchise. The two sequels directed by Paul Greengrass (“The Bourne Conspiracy”, 2004, and “The Bourne Ultimatum”, 2007) set the style for the agent action films of the time. Even James Bond stuck with “Quantum of Solace” (2008). But after the first trilogy, director and star Matt Damon got tired of it. This was followed by a sequel without them (“The Bourne Legacy”, 2012) and another with both back (“Jason Bourne”). But what about “Jason Bourne 6” now?

Since “Jason Bourne” fared significantly worse with the critics than the four parts before it, the question now arises whether there will still be a Bourne sequel. Despite the poor response from critics, the return of Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass hit the box office in 2016 with $ 415 at the international box office. Studio Universal is definitely interested in continuing the series. But this time again without Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass?

Star and director skeptical about 6th Bourne film

In December 2020, Paul Greengrass stated in an interview that he did not know what Universal was up to with the Bourne franchise. In any case, he is no longer involved himself and has done enough for the franchise. And since Matt Damon had always said that he would only consider another Bourne film if its trusted director was behind the camera, things are looking bad for a sequel right now.

What would “Jason Bourne 6” be about?

The makers of “Jason Bourne 6” would also have to come up with a new story. Finally, thanks to numerous flashbacks, the story of Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) as a character in the fifth film was completely told. And with “Treadstone” from the US broadcaster USA there was already an attempt to play a series in the Bourne world, which unfortunately was canceled after one season. So today, early 2021, the fans cannot have much hope for “Jason Bourne 6”.

