Interview with Hollywood star Kate Winslet: “Don’t bow to any beauty mania”

Kate Winslet has been one of the most sought-after Hollywood stars for over 20 years. And all of this without any beauty surgery or botox. She told t-online why she even legally protects herself against retouching.

Hollywood is considered the Mecca of flawlessness. Finding naturalness in America’s dream factory is not easy. Optimizing your own appearance is part of the business here. If a visit to the beauty doc is not enough, photo editing will help. Above all, many actresses fear an “expiration date” with age and try to look young for as long as possible.

And then there’s Kate Winslet, who shows that you don’t have to be perfect to be successful. “I find that we mature women are responsible for the younger ones. They are the ones who watch the films and magazines and look up to those who have made careers. It is important to me that I am real and honest to this generation, because she needs strong role models, “explains the 45-year-old in an interview with t-online.

Kate Winslet: In the “Mare of Easttown” series, which runs on Sky from May 21, she shows herself without any make-up. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press)

She herself would have needed such role models when she was teased at school because of her weight and even criticized for her curvy body after her global success with “Titanic” at the age of 20. At that time she swore to herself: “I will not bow to any beauty mania” – and followed her words with deeds.

“Nobody looks that perfect – not even a Hollywood star”

When “GQ” magazine printed a retouched cover photo of her in 2003, she publicly accused: “I don’t look like that, and more importantly, I don’t even want to look like that.” Ten years later, for the same reasons, she messed with the fashion bible “Vogue” and finally went one step further.

“I draw up contracts and get a written assurance that I will not edit my photos. My face must not be narrowed, my body must not be changed and no wrinkles, spots or dents must be removed,” explains Kate Winslet in an interview with t-online and emphasizes: “I find it extremely important to let young women know that most of these glamorous shots have been retouched. Because nobody looks that perfect – not even a Hollywood star!”









Cosmetic surgery and botox are out of the question for them. “It’s okay for those who want it. If they feel better about it, that’s fine with me. But I think it turns people, especially actors, into fantasy characters in a fantasy world. And acting has something to do with authenticity and truth to do, “said the Oscar winner.

“I don’t want to embody unattainable ideals”

That is why Kate Winslet appears naturally in front of the camera without exception and is one of the few among her colleagues who does not use a body double. “I gave birth to three children and you can see that in my body. Why should I fool other people into a perfection that doesn’t exist?” She asks directly.

She doesn’t want to embody unattainable ideals, she doesn’t even take on such roles. “It doesn’t bother me that I’m no longer 20 and that I no longer receive scripts that are mainly about being eye-catching. I enjoy getting older and playing women who can be seen to have their life experience. “

Without makeup in “Mare of Easttown”

That was also important to her in her latest project. Kate Winslet plays in the series “Mare of Easttown”, which will be broadcast in double episodes on Friday, May 21st at 8:15 pm on Sky, the policewoman Mare, whose dreary small-town life is stirred up, when a murder occurs. The 45-year-old presents herself in her role with ill-fitting outfits, straggly hair and no make-up at all. A look that she herself determined as the main actress and co-producer.

Kate Winslet: She starred in “Mare of Easttown”. (Source: IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection)

“It was very important for this role because I didn’t want to create a TV version of a policewoman in a small town. This series is about a real place, my character is in a crisis herself, she’s struggling with a deep grief, one Lots of guilt. It just wouldn’t make sense to show a woman who spends too much time looking at herself in the mirror and putting on makeup – she barely has time to ever look in the mirror. It’s more important just this one To be a person “, she emphasizes in the interview.

“Mare of Easttown” has been running in the US for a few weeks and has been showered with praise. Above all, Kate Winslet is so vulnerable, multifaceted and profound that you think you are meeting a “real person” in her role, it is said again and again. And that is exactly what makes their success possible.