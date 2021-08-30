Here is the first pic of Alexandra Daddario in “Baywatch”!

Source: Dwayne Johnson Instagram

With Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rohrbach and Ilfenesh Hadera has the cinema adaptation of Baywatch, which is currently being shot under Seth Gordon’s direction in Florida, has plenty of beautiful women in the cast (for gender equality there are Dwayne Johnson’s Biceps and Zac Efron’s six-pack), but few would deny that Alexandra Daddario, who plays Summer Quinn in the movie Zac Efron’s Love Interest, who is the most handsome of the ladies on the cast. It wasn’t long ago that Daddario was found mainly for her involvement in the fantasy series Percy Jackson or maybe as Scream Queen in Texas Chainsaw 3D was known, but her appearance in the first season of “True Detective” has massively influenced the perception of the actress (at least in the male world). Many were also very happy when they saw in Baywatch was occupied. After all, the series on which it was based was never stingy with the charms of its actresses (although it was of course still within the range of minors).









After we were recently able to see, thanks to The Rock, what the model Kelly Rohrbach looks like in Pamela Anderson’s role as CJ Parker, the muscle man, who keeps his fans up to date on the progress of the filming via social media channels, grants us, the first look at Daddario in the film and, as expected, she doesn’t disappoint:

At Johnson’s side, Daddario only appeared in the disaster movie last year San Andreas (who also did not shy away from showing her in her very first scene in a bikini) – as his film daughter! She should also be back in the planned sequel. Her Baywatch-Role was originally played by Nicole Eggert in the series

Baywatch is expected to start on 05/11/2017 in our cinemas.

