Heidi is a “proud mommy” – Leni Klum walks the catwalk for Dolce & Gabbana

Leni Klum’s first appearance on the catwalk: When she spotted Mama Heidi filming in the audience, she had to grin briefly. Instagram / heidiklum

Since celebrity offspring Leni Klum revealed herself to the public at the end of 2020, she has been aiming for a modeling career.

Now she has done her first real catwalk in Venice – in front of a top-class audience.

Mama Heidi was bursting with pride and captured the big moment with her smartphone.

At the beginning of the year Leni Klum (17) opened the virtual catwalk of the Berlin Salon, a popular exhibition series of the Berlin Fashion Week. Now she has made her first catwalk debut in front of an audience – right in Venice at an almost exaggerated pompous fashion show by the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

The controversial designers Domenico Dolce (63) and Stefano Gabbana (58) had an illuminated catwalk built in the middle of St. Mark’s Square. Leni and her model colleagues were chauffeured to the event in a gondola.

To Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons”, she finally strolled down the catwalk in a flared corset mini dress made of turquoise satin, and her head was adorned with a crown completely set with jewels.

Heidi is a “proud mommy”

Leni experiences her first big modeling moment in front of a star-studded audience. Singer Jennifer Lopez (52), Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner (65), Hollywood star Christian Bale (47), musician Doja Cat (25) and Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer (30) were among the guests of the show.

Mama Heidi Klum (48) was of course right at the front. The model veteran recorded the event with her smartphone and posted numerous photos and videos of her daughter on Instagram. A hearty moment arose: Leni discovers her mommy in the audience and has to grin briefly (see video above).

Heidi thinks of Leni’s catwalk look: “You look breathtaking.” In another post, the German writes in the midst of a sea of ​​blue emoji hearts: “Proud Mommy”. Here is a snapshot of the beaming Heidi with Leni in the background, taken by actress Sarah Foster (40).