Monday, August 30, 2021
HomeNewsGlamorous: Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara on the red carpet
News

Glamorous: Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara on the red carpet

By Vimal Kumar
0
76




Whose outfit is more exclusive? The 16th season of America’s Got Talent has been on US screens since June. This year the jury consists of Simon Cowell (61), Howie Almond (65), Heidi Klum (48) and Sofia Vergara (49) together. Before the new live show, the jury members stepped one after the other over the red carpet in front of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The women in particular dressed up appropriately. But who has the nicer look – Heidi or Sofia?

It was almost an unfamiliar sight on Tuesday in Hollywood. Heidi for once was not accompanied by her husband Tom Kaulitz (31), but faced the thunderstorm of flashlights from the photographers all by himself. Germany’s next top model boss wore a white dress that was reminiscent of an oversized jacket. She also combined green pumps.

Even Sofia came unaccompanied. Unlike the model, the look of the Modern Family actress was much more colorful. The actress wore a tight, long satin dress in blue. Which outfit do you like better? Take our survey at the end of the article.

Heidi Klum, August 2021
Sofia Vergara, actress
Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum on “America’s Got Talent”


Previous articleAnalysis: buy BITCOIN, ETHEREUM or CARDANO in the depot?
Next articleAnna Kendrick: color faux pas at the Oscars?
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv