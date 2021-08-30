Glamorous: Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara on the red carpet

Whose outfit is more exclusive? The 16th season of America’s Got Talent has been on US screens since June. This year the jury consists of Simon Cowell (61), Howie Almond (65), Heidi Klum (48) and Sofia Vergara (49) together. Before the new live show, the jury members stepped one after the other over the red carpet in front of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The women in particular dressed up appropriately. But who has the nicer look – Heidi or Sofia?

It was almost an unfamiliar sight on Tuesday in Hollywood. Heidi for once was not accompanied by her husband Tom Kaulitz (31), but faced the thunderstorm of flashlights from the photographers all by himself. Germany’s next top model boss wore a white dress that was reminiscent of an oversized jacket. She also combined green pumps.

Even Sofia came unaccompanied. Unlike the model, the look of the Modern Family actress was much more colorful. The actress wore a tight, long satin dress in blue. Which outfit do you like better? Take our survey at the end of the article.

Heidi Klum, August 2021

Sofia Vergara, actress

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum on “America’s Got Talent”

105 I think Heidi’s outfit is great – very timeless! 172 Sofia’s outfit is amazing – very glamorous!



