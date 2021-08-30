“Free Guy”: These mega-stars had guest appearances and nobody noticed – News 2021

In the chaotic game world of “Free Guy” there was a lot of Easter egg. In the swarm of action comedy with Ryan Reynolds, other mega-stars also had small guest appearances. Not all of them could be seen. We’ll tell you here who you may not have seen or heard.

Cameo appearances are short roles of stars who are not actually part of a Hollywood film. Sometimes they say a few words or just walk through the picture. The often hotly anticipated short appearances of comic legend Stan Lee in numerous Marvel films are very famous.

On Instagram, “Free Guy” lead actor Ryan Reynolds thanked his celebrity friends who were seen on the set of the film. In his post, the “Deadpool 2” star writes about friendship and apologizes for not having a picture with every cameo star from his circle of friends:

“This film is about friendship. And friendship is basically nothing more than showing up. I don’t have a photo of everyone, but here are all the amazing friends who came for this film. “









As you can see, there are quite a few stars hiding in the action comedy “Free Guy”. There is Chris Evans as himself and Channing Tatum as one of the avatars. They are also recognizable in the film. In the English original, however, you can hear Dwayne Johnson (“Jungle Cruise”) as bank robber No. 2, Hugh Jackman (“Logan: The Wolverine”) as a masked player in the alley, Tina Fey (“Wine Country”) as a vacuuming mother and “A Quiet Place 2” actor John Krasinski as the player silhouette.

We usually don’t have much of the original English voices in German dubbing, but at least we can guess Dwayne Johnson and Hugh Jackman because they were dubbed by their usual speakers in “Free Guy”. Did you all notice? Either way, it’s worth looking at the strip again. And as for the sequel, in this article we’ll cover what Ryan Reynolds says about it: