First pictures from the film reboot and new details

The film reboot of the “Resident Evil” series will hit cinemas on November 25th. Now the first pictures from the new strip have been published. Among other things, we see Leon Scott Kennedy and Claire Redfield, portrayed by Avan Jogia and Kaya Scodelario.

Well-known main characters and a gruesome creature

You can immediately recognize the two protagonists in the first photo by their characteristic clothes. While Leon wears the uniform of the Raccoon Police Department, Claire also attracts attention in the film with her red leather jacket.

In the next picture we see three STARS members searching the terrifying mansion. These are of course Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine and Albert Wesker. Director Johannes Roberts describes the Spencer estate as “damn scary”.

Each main character is supposed to promote the narrative aspect of the film. Therefore, during the casting, attention was not only paid to the appearance, but also to properties that best reflect the character of the respective character. For example, the casting of Leon S. Kennedy was particularly difficult because the actor had to embody a middle ground between humor and seriousness.

The third and final photo is of Lisa Trevor, an Umbrella Corporation human test subject. The devastating side effects have turned the mansion architect’s daughter into a hideous monster. The players met her in the GameCube remake of the first “Resident Evil” offshoot.

Lisa Trevor will play an important role in the film. Roberts wanted to integrate her story into the film because he was fascinated by her disturbing nature and she has never appeared in any film project.









Roberts points out that it worked closely with Capcom on production. The templates were adhered to as closely as possible. For example, those responsible have received the blueprints for the mansion and police station in Raccoon City. When it comes to the atmosphere of the film, the director is based on the “Resident Evil 2 Remake”.

