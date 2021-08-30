Film with Leonardo DiCaprio: Robert De Niro injured

May 14th, 2021 7:00 p.m.

Robert De Niro was in Oklahoma filming Martin Scorsese’s new film “Killers of the Flower Moon” – now he sustained an injury.

Robert De Niro was in Oklahoma to film Martin Scorsese’s new film “Killers of the Flower Moon” – now he sustained an injury.

The Oscar winner sustained the injury off-set in Oklahoma, where he is filming for his role as William Hale in the upcoming western drama that also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons. The severity of the injury is unknown, but De Niro (77) is said to have returned to New York on Thursday to seek medical treatment, as reported by “TMZ”.









Scenes with Robert DeNiro already in the can?

De Niro is now set to take a few weeks off production – it is not known whether he will return to the set at a later date. The actor’s injury is reportedly not causing any delay in the shooting of Scorsese’s film. The currently required scenes with De Niro should already be in the can.

This is what “Killers of the Flower Moon” is about

The actor’s plan was to return home for a few weeks anyway.

The new Apple TV + film is based on David Grann’s bestseller of the same name. It is about the North American “Osage” Indian tribe – members of the tribe fell victim to a serial killer in the 1920s. Previously, oil was found on the land – a conspiracy is uncovered. (Bang)