Monday, August 30, 2021
HomeNewsFilm with Leonardo DiCaprio: Robert De Niro injured
News

Film with Leonardo DiCaprio: Robert De Niro injured

By Sonia Gupta
0
53




Film with Leonardo DiCaprio: Robert De Niro injured

© IMAGO / Landmark Media

May 14th, 2021 7:00 p.m.

Robert De Niro was in Oklahoma filming Martin Scorsese’s new film “Killers of the Flower Moon” – now he sustained an injury.

Robert De Niro was in Oklahoma to film Martin Scorsese’s new film “Killers of the Flower Moon” – now he sustained an injury.

The Oscar winner sustained the injury off-set in Oklahoma, where he is filming for his role as William Hale in the upcoming western drama that also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons. The severity of the injury is unknown, but De Niro (77) is said to have returned to New York on Thursday to seek medical treatment, as reported by “TMZ”.





Previous articleKim Kardashian Net Worth 2021 – You Won’t Believe It – That’s How Rich Kim Kardashian Is
Next articleMonday: Hardware & consumption boom, Bitcoin theft, cloud & T-Mobile gaps
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv