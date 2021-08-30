Fast & Furious 9 in the stream: Stream the latest chapter of the Fast saga today – this is how it works!

SERIES July 29, 2021 at 1:27 pm Shortly after the cinema release, “Fast & Furious 9” is already available in the stream. Netzwelt reveals how you can stream the action blockbuster immediately with Vin Diesel.

Stream “Fast & Furious 9” from now on (Source: Themoviedb.org)

“Fast & Furious 9” has barely started in the cinemas when the film is already available for rent in the stream.

Such a quick digital release comes at a price, however – you have to pay $ 19.99 for the stream.

You can find out from us how you can stream the latest part of the Fast saga immediately and when the film will be regularly released in German home cinemas.

“Fast & Furious” fans can look forward to the latest part in the series, “Fast & Furious 9”, is now available in the stream. The film did not start in German cinemas until July 15, 2021, in the USA it was already a few weeks earlier. Netzwelt tells you what you have to do to be able to stream “Fast & Furious 9” today.









Stream “Fast & Furious 9” on iTunes now



For Universal Pictures it was clear that a blockbuster like “Fast & Furious 9” belongs in the cinema. Therefore, a stream release was not made during the corona pandemic and a premium stream at the same time as the cinema release was not used.

But just one month after the US launch, “Fast & Furious 9” can now be streamed – at least in the US. There it is possible to rent the film for US $ 19.99 on iTunes. This option comes as a surprise, a similarly early stream release in Germany has not yet been announced.

But you too can benefit from the loan option in the USA! Our iTunes manual explains how you can use the US store from Germany. “Fast & Furious 9” can be borrowed quickly and easily, without any VPN service.

It will probably be possible to buy the film on iTunes for US $ 19.99 in a few weeks, after which the rental price will drop to around US $ 5.99. However, there is still no fixed date for these options, so currently you have to live with the rather high-priced loan option.

In Germany, “Fast & Furious 9” will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray at the end of October. If there is no early digital premiere, a German stream should be available at the end of September at the earliest. Thanks to iTunes you can avoid this long waiting time, but of course the iTunes US store does not offer any German sound.

If you’re in the mood for more action films: Brand new titles like “Cash Truck” with Jason Statham or “Gunpowder Milkshake” with Karen Gillan can already be streamed on Netflix with a trick!

” Tip: The best VPN providers for more security and data protection