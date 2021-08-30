Eva Mendes: This is how she copes with everyday family life with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes talked about the exhausting lockdown time with partner Ryan Gosling and her children, for which she is nevertheless grateful.

Eva Mendes (46, “Hitch”) spoke in an interview with the “Sydney Morning Herald” about her lockdown experience with Ryan Gosling (39) and their daughters Esmeralda Amada (6) and Amada Lee (4) – and one Matching comparison found: “Sometimes it feels as if we run a ‘bed and breakfast’ and have to take care of very drunk and aggressive guests,” joked the actress.

It feels like a hotel where angry and bossy guests demand that food be brought to them, Mendes continued. “And when they go to sleep, all we have to do is clean up and talk about how they treated us that day.” The couple try to think back over and over again: “We remember that there are good times because we are together and all safe.”









Is there a comeback coming up?



Mendes had retired from the acting business since the birth of her daughters. “I have the feeling that my ambition has not disappeared, but has only shifted to the children,” she explained in an interview. “I look up to women who can do anything, but I’m not one of them.” Fortunately, she has the choice of not having to work and appreciates it. In the end, however, Mendes hinted at a possible return to her job: “I was so happy that I could be so close to my babies, but now they are four and six and I can see my ambition returning.”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been a couple since 2011. The two usually keep their private life out of the public eye. Most recently, Mendes made a rare declaration of love for her partner on Instagram. When a fan asked that Ryan Gosling should take his partner out more often, Mendes replied: “I’d rather be at home with my husband than anywhere else in the world.”

