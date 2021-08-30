Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeNewsEva Mendes: Rare declaration of love to Ryan Gosling - entertainment
News

Eva Mendes: Rare declaration of love to Ryan Gosling – entertainment

By Vimal Kumar
0
88




Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling at the Toronto Film Festival in 2012 Photo: KGC-146 / starmaxinc.com / ImageCollect


Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling usually keep their private life strictly out of the public eye. The fans were especially happy when Eva Mendes indirectly addressed loving words to her partner.

Actress Eva Mendes (46, “Lost River”) and colleague Ryan Gosling (39, “Aufbruch zum Mond”) rarely give insights into their private lives and hardly talk about their relationship. The fans are all the more happy when they do it. In an Instagram post, Eva Mendes made her partner a sweet declaration of love.




See the couple in the movie “The Place Beyond the Pines”

Actually, Mendes just wanted to make a little joke with her post. “I ran a lap on the beach this morning. No, I’m not. This picture was taken 15 years ago. I haven’t been to a beach this year. I didn’t run this year either,” the actress wrote to a black and white Picture that shows her with a black dress with a plunging neckline and flowing hair on the beach and was apparently taken during a shoot. “You have to get Ryan to go out with you more,” was a comment from a fan on the photo. Mendes replied promptly: “No thanks, I’m fine. I’d rather be at home with my husband than anywhere else in the world.”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been a couple since 2011 and have two daughters: Esmeralda Amada (6) and Amada Lee (4).





Previous articleJerry Bruckheimer’s fortune 2021 – that’s how rich Jerry Bruckheimer really is
Next articleChristmas films at Disney +: These 13 highlights will sweeten your winter days
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv