Eva Mendes: Rare declaration of love to Ryan Gosling – entertainment

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling usually keep their private life strictly out of the public eye. The fans were especially happy when Eva Mendes indirectly addressed loving words to her partner.

Actress Eva Mendes (46, “Lost River”) and colleague Ryan Gosling (39, “Aufbruch zum Mond”) rarely give insights into their private lives and hardly talk about their relationship. The fans are all the more happy when they do it. In an Instagram post, Eva Mendes made her partner a sweet declaration of love.









See the couple in the movie “The Place Beyond the Pines”

Actually, Mendes just wanted to make a little joke with her post. “I ran a lap on the beach this morning. No, I’m not. This picture was taken 15 years ago. I haven’t been to a beach this year. I didn’t run this year either,” the actress wrote to a black and white Picture that shows her with a black dress with a plunging neckline and flowing hair on the beach and was apparently taken during a shoot. “You have to get Ryan to go out with you more,” was a comment from a fan on the photo. Mendes replied promptly: “No thanks, I’m fine. I’d rather be at home with my husband than anywhere else in the world.”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been a couple since 2011 and have two daughters: Esmeralda Amada (6) and Amada Lee (4).





