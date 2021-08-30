Emma Watson: Hermione was yesterday: Emma Watson is now a board member

Emma Watson became famous as the clever witch in the Harry Potter films. Today the 30-year-old actress, activist and recently also a member of the supervisory board.

Emma Watson: This is the wizarding student Hermione Granger from the well-known “ Harry Potter“Film series. The now 30-year-old British personified the clever witch in eight films – and became world famous with this role. But Emma Watson herself did not fall on her head either: She passed her high school diploma with top marks and she studied English literature from Brown University in the United States.

Emma Watson is committed to sustainable fashion and eco labels

In the meantime, however, the native Parisian, who moved to Oxford, England at the age of five after her parents divorced with her mother and younger brother, is not only an actress, but also a fashion icon, activist and most recently a member of the supervisory board of the French luxury group Kering like Gucci and Balenciaga belong. In addition to Watson, Jean Liu Qing, the head of a Chinese transport company, and Tidjane Thiam, the ex-head of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, were appointed to the supervisory board. Watson has also been named chair of the sustainability committee.

Because in addition to her fashion awareness – she modeled for the British fashion brand Burberry, among others – her commitment to eco-labels seems to have been a decisive argument for her new job. Kering describes her on his homepage as a “pioneer for sustainable fashion”, to which the company itself attaches great importance. For example, Watson supports the “Good On You” app, which can be used to check sustainability information from fashion brands. The actress regularly presents sustainable outfits on the Instagram account @the_press_tour and has worked on collections for the fair trade company People Tree.









Emma Watson has been advocating women for years

As an activist, Watson has also been committed to women’s rights for years. In 2014 she was named the United Nations Special Envoy for Women. Among other things, she developed the “HeForShe” campaign, which advocates equality between men and women. In January 2016 Watson founded the feminist reading circle “Our Shared Shelf” on the Amazon platform Goodreads under the slogan “Feminism is for everyone”, in which a book is presented and discussed every month will.

The day after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, she also took part in the “Women’s March on Washington”, one of the worldwide protest marches for women’s and human rights. In 2019, French President Emmanuel Macron invited Emma Watson to join an advisory body on gender equality in the G7 countries Paris to participate.

But Watson has also remained loyal to acting. She also often embodies strong or clever women, like the book-loving Belle in the film “Beauty and the Beast”.

