Monday, August 30, 2021
Emma Stone: Funny dance routines for a good cause

By Arjun Sethi
Actress Emma Stone delights with a funny dance video on Instagram. The action is for a good cause.

The fact that actress Emma Stone (31) can dance has been known since her Oscar-winning performance in the musical “La La Land” (2016). Now she has shaken the dance floor again for a good cause in the Corona crisis. In an Instagram livestream with dancer and choreographer Ryan Heffington (46) from Los Angeles, she inspires with funny dance interludes – regardless of whether she uses a brush as a microphone, a rag as a prop or the “air piano”. The actress entertains the Instagram community with humor and positive energy.




A special promotion

The campaign benefits the non-profit organization Child Mind Institute. The New York-based organization will use the donations to help children and families across America “who need additional support” during Covid-19. Emma Stone is a board member of Child Mind Institute.

The dance party also took place under the hashtag “#sweatfest”. Ryan Heffington started a live video series to help people get enough exercise at home, which in turn is said to support mental health.

