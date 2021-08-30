Emily Blunt finds Brexit “very sad”

Criticism of Brexit yes, jokes about Donald Trump no: Actress Emily Blunt becomes political in an interview, but prefers not to address some issues.

NNew York (AP) – British actress Emily Blunt (35) is still disappointed with the Brexit decision of her compatriots. “It’s very sad. I’m still really depressed about it, “said Blunt the British” ES Magazine “.

The world is fragile at the moment and everyone only thinks of themselves. «People isolate themselves and want to be protected. It is sad.”

The actress, who now lives with her husband John Krasinski (38) and their two children in New York, wants to avoid political jokes in her new home in the future. After a saying about Donald Trump in 2015, she had to take a lot of criticism. “I just can’t address certain topics. I am someone who hates getting into trouble. It was like that as a child, ”explained Blunt.

The 35-year-old can be seen this year in a film adaptation of “Mary Poppins” and at the side of her husband in the horror film “A Quiet Place”.