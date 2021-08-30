Monday, August 30, 2021
HomeNewsEmily Blunt finds Brexit "very sad"
News

Emily Blunt finds Brexit “very sad”

By Arjun Sethi
0
72




Emily Blunt Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt doesn’t like to be in trouble. Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga / EPA




Source: dpa-infocom GmbH

Criticism of Brexit yes, jokes about Donald Trump no: Actress Emily Blunt becomes political in an interview, but prefers not to address some issues.

NNew York (AP) – British actress Emily Blunt (35) is still disappointed with the Brexit decision of her compatriots. “It’s very sad. I’m still really depressed about it, “said Blunt the British” ES Magazine “.

The world is fragile at the moment and everyone only thinks of themselves. «People isolate themselves and want to be protected. It is sad.”

The actress, who now lives with her husband John Krasinski (38) and their two children in New York, wants to avoid political jokes in her new home in the future. After a saying about Donald Trump in 2015, she had to take a lot of criticism. “I just can’t address certain topics. I am someone who hates getting into trouble. It was like that as a child, ”explained Blunt.

The 35-year-old can be seen this year in a film adaptation of “Mary Poppins” and at the side of her husband in the horror film “A Quiet Place”.


Previous articleSeries review: The Undoing – Star-studded mystery psychological thriller series with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant – SWR3
Next articleDiamonds as an investment – you should know that
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv