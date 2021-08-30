Elon Musk: Dogecoin is going the right way!

Elon Musk , CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), denoted the pulling force that the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) 1.14.4 upgrade found out as “important”.

What’s happened

Twitter user “Doge Whisperer” said, that 205 computers are currently running the latest update of the Dogecoin software. The user said more nodes are needed to upgrade and new nodes are needed.

“As soon as a higher percentage of new nodes is up and running, a new update will be released,” said the user – adding, “It helps secure the network and lower transaction fees.”

Musk said this was important.

Important – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2021









The Dogecoin developers similarly appealed for wider acceptance of the Dogecoin core update 1.14.4 over the weekend. They said it would “enable the upcoming fee cut and improve sync speed.”

Why it matters

In June, Musk said it was important to support the Dogecoin fee cut. At that time he was responding to a suggestion from the DOGE developer Ross Nicoll.

DOGE co-founder Billy Markus noted this month that acceptance of the latest DOGE upgrade would not be immediate. Update 1.14.1 is the first part of a two-step update to lower the fee. The fee reduction will only be implemented in the next version.

At the time of writing, the average Dogecoin transaction fee is 2.44 DOGE ($ 0.685), according to BitInfoCharts. The proposal advocates a standard fee rate of 0.01 DOGE.

Course development: DOGE was trading 0.28% lower at $ 0.28 in the last 24 hours at press time.