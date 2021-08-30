Doomed Love: 5 Celebrity Relationships That Were Doomed From The Start

You are always smarter afterwards. With these five celebrity couples, however, you could have guessed from the start that their relationship is not meant to last forever.

Celebrity or not celebrity, relationships fail and that’s perfectly okay. After all, why do we live in a largely free world? Not every partnership is forever, not every couple stays married for 73 years until death does part, as was the case with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip. But even if a relationship only works for a few months or is difficult from the start, that never means it was a mistake. It’s always worth a try.

The following celebrity couples certainly followed their hearts when they tried each other and did everything right with it. It would have been surprising, however, if they had grown old together. Because viewed from the outside, their relationships seemed from the beginning to be intended for no more than one phase of life.

5 celebrity relationships that were doomed to fail from the start



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie



For some, they were considered a Hollywood dream couple, but on closer inspection there was in the relationship of Brangelina certain red flags from the start. The two met on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2004 and quickly grew closer to each other. According to reports from bodyguards, Brad said at the time, “It would be like a tornado came and took him with it.” Sounds like a lot of passion and feeling. The catch: At the time, Brad Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston, from whom he only separated in 2005. The era Brangelina started as an affair (whether it is purely emotional or sexual is ultimately irrelevant). This is rarely a favorable prerequisite for a partnership, as one of the people involved often finds something in the other that they miss in the existing relationship, but thereby perceives the person as a whole in a very distorted manner. Of course, exceptions prove the rule, even relationships that arise from affairs can keep you happy for the rest of your life. But for Brad and Angelina it was over after twelve years: in 2016, they filed for divorce. After all, their relationship has made them parents of six children.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise



Katie Holmes never made it a secret that when she was a teen she had a crush on actor Tom Cruise, 16 years her senior. It must have felt like a dream come true for her when the two of them started dating in the spring of 2005 and he proposed to her after just a few months. But that’s exactly where the problem lies: in reality, dreams are seldom as beautiful as they are in our imagination. It is difficult to really get involved with a person and to experience him for what he is when we have a preconceived, perhaps idealized image of him in our heads – as may be Katie of Tom. The fact that the two different faith communities belonged to (he Scientology, she Catholic) is another point where there was potential for conflict from the start. The omens were not mistaken. In 2012 Katie filed for divorce after seven years of relationship and just under five years of marriage. However, at least their daughter will bond the two forever.









Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears



When Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears got together in the late 90s, they seemed a perfect match – but at the same time, it was predictable from the start that it would be a phase in life relationship. Both were just 17 when they started dating in 1998. What connected them was that Mickey Mouse Clubthat made them famous, a fast, early success frenzy and pop music. What they lacked was maturity, personality, and stability. The two of them parted ways in 2002, but the four years they spent together were certainly not wasted.

Peter Doherty and Kate Moss



The British musician and free spirit Peter Doherty and supermodel Kate Moss were a couple from 2005 to 2007 and even planned to get married – but before that happened, the two apparently recognized what was suspected from the beginning: In the long run, they do each other probably not very good. Both of them are known to have had a tendency to excessive alcohol and drugs in the past, which suggests a certain instability or psychological distress. While Kate was undergoing inpatient therapy as early as 1998, which helped her get the curve, Peter continued his wild life for much longer before he began an apparently lasting withdrawal in Thailand in 2015. Together they probably would not have developed as positively as they did separately.

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp



Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp met in the late 1980s. In 1990 they turned together Edward with the scissor hands and were already a couple at that time. Johnny Depp even let himself be Winona forever tattooed on the upper arm – but it happened as early as 1993, as was to be expected. The two separated. Too much, too fast, two people with a lot of psychological baggage and an extravagant personality. Both of them lacked the stable, calm, down-to-earth part. And sometimes it seems that they are still looking for him today.

