Dogecoin: Has skyrocketed demand for Shiba-Inu dogs!

the Popularity of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has skyrocketed the demand for the Shiba Inu dog breed, but breeders are also concerned about the increase in the number of ill-treatment, abuse and abandonment of dogs, Coin Rivet reports.

What happened

Jeri Burnside, Co-founder of the Shiba Club of Southern California and Shiba Rescue of Southern California, was quoted by Coin Rivet as saying that indiscriminate mass breeding by “backyard breeders and puppy mills” could turn a popular dog breed into a “fad.”

Should Investors Sell Right Now? Or is it worth joining Tesla?











Poorly bred dogs could suffer from a variety of health problems, including the possibility of developing glaucoma. Burnside added that the lack of knowledge of inexperienced dog owners about the temperament of the Shiba Inu breed exacerbated the crisis.

Shibas will never be entirely trustworthy off the leash as they are a Japanese breed of hunting dog that was developed based on wolf genetics, she noted.

Rescue organizations are now struggling to cope with the influx of poorly bred, unsocial and untrained Shibas being given away by their owners, Burnside said.

Get a free PDF report on Tesla: Download here for free



Why it matters

The Shiba Inu breed enjoys a high demand from dog lovers, thanks Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and the popularity of Dogecoin, a Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency. Musk announced in June that he has adopted a Shiba Inu dog named “Floki”.

The Dogecoin, which was created mainly as a joke in 2013, has become very popular this year, largely thanks to the support of Musk. The meme cryptocurrency has seen an impressive 4,917.5% gain since the start of the year.

Price action: Dogecoin is up nearly 0.5% in the past 24 hours and was trading at $ 0.2860 at press time.