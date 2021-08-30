Denzel Washington on his new thriller with Jared Leto

01/23/2021 8:42 am

Denzel Washington was “full of energy” while filming the thriller “The Little Things” alongside Rami Malek and Jared Leto.

The 66-year-old actor plays Joe “Deke” Deacon in the crime thriller and admitted that working with the two younger Oscar winners on set spurred him on to excellence.

Too old for action on the roof?

“It was absolutely inspiring to have them in the film. I thought, ‘Oh-oh. I’d better read the script ‘. Just kidding! ”In one scene in the film, Denzel’s character has to climb up a drainpipe and run over a roof.

The Oscar winner revealed that he would rather pass this on to one of his younger co-stars. Denzel Washington told the Daily Mail: “There comes a time in life when you’re just not the type to run over the roof anymore. I said to Rami: ‘Go and run over the roof!’ “









One should see the effort

However, Washington then decided to do the part itself – much to the surprise of director John Lee Hancock. He just hoped that it wasn’t too strenuous and uncomfortable for the Hollywood star. Filmmaker Hancock explains, “I always expected Denzel to say we’d do the scene in a different way. Hopefully it was uncomfortable for its age. Because he’s not 25-year-old Joe Deacon – or 25-year-old Denzel Washington. So you had to watch him struggle up there. “

A theatrical release of “Th Little Things” has not yet been determined. (Bang)