Demigod Ryan Gosling: “Envious people blaspheme about washboard abs”

Director Jana Buchholz made an expressive portrait of “Hollywood’s demigod Ryan Gosling”, which recently landed in the arte media library.

By Björn Strauss Hollywood – What a guy! Nobody kisses better than him: The prize for the “Best kiss award” went to him … men and women are attached Ryan Goslings (39) lips (and eyes). From the little “Mickey Mouse Club” -Bub ‘where he is with Justin Timberlake (39) and Britney Spears (38) performed as a child star, becoming a serious actor was a relatively short and ambitious path.

The “new” James Dean? There are tons of fan articles and websites dedicated to Ryan Gosling (39). © ARTE / Warren Toda / epa / dpa / Jana Buchholz

Director Jana Buchholz (including “Filmfrauen. Die Interviews” for ZDF) has made an expressive portrait of “Hollywood’s demigod Ryan Gosling” (that is the title), which also recently landed in the arte media library. It’s a surprising and entertaining portrait of the actor, Golden Globe winner, and sex symbol: Ryan Gosling. Are his smooth, beautiful face and six pack abs the reason for his worldwide success? The mega-hype went up steeply with the role as a romantic loner in “Like a single day”. From then on his unshakable career began. Riverboat

Stress in the riverboat: moderators discuss with Uwe Herrmann The classification of the hot Hollywood-Types are damned difficult: “Some celebrate him as a sex symbol and as the most interesting actor of our time. Envious people gossip about washboard abs”, so in the kind-Documentary.

Ryan Gosling (39) does not commit to any role type to this day. The last success was “La la Land” – it was nominated for an Oscar. © Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP / dpa



Ryan Gosling is one of the most successful actors of our decade

Eva Mendes (46) and Ryan Gosling (39): A couple since shooting together in 2011. © Warren Toda / epa / dpa

Canadians have retained something that is rare in the multimedia age: their privacy. Hardly any private photos, hardly anyone knows that he was bullied at school and then tutored at home, that he played in a band in old people’s homes and that he was the producer of a film about albino children in Africa …





Until now! Because the film about Gosling allows close friends, colleagues and directors to have their say, all of whom portray him in a sympathetic manner. He is not only considered a sex symbol, “but also a feminist”. Crucial scenes in his films show the extraordinary range of his skills and, above all, his special choice of roles. Melanie Müller

After “Celebrity Big Brother” victory: Melanie Müller celebrates in Saxony-Anhalt He took the first notable step towards becoming a world star at the age of 19 when he played the Jewish neo-Nazi in “Inside a Skinhead”. His breakthrough came as a romantic in “Like a single day”. And since “Drive” he has been one of the coolest and since “Crazy, Stupid, Love” one of the sexiest stars, according to director Jana Buchholz.

Ryan sings with his band Dead Man’s Bones – 2009: “In The Room Where You Sleep”

Ryan sexy in “Crazy, stupid love” (2011) – his washboard stomach annoys envious people. © ARTE / Warren Toda / epa / dpa / Jana Buchholz



TIP: Next broadcast of the documentary on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 6.25 a.m. If that’s too early, you can find the smart character actor in the arte media library admire…

