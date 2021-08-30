Monday, August 30, 2021
Cinema film with Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington

By Arjun Sethi
Oscar winner production
:
First “Eternals” trailer released for star-studded Marvel movie

Los Angeles Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani: The first trailer for the Marvel film “Eternals” sets the mood for a star-studded cinema adventure.

Marvel Studios released the two-minute clip on Monday (local time), which immediately received millions of clicks.




The Eternals are immortal beings who have been secretly living on earth for thousands of years and who are unrecognized to assist the inhabitants with advice and help. Now they suddenly appear to ward off a danger. “We never intervened over the years, until now,” says the character Ajak, played by Hayek. In a trailer scene, the superheroes land in a futuristic spaceship on a wild coast in a barren landscape.

After several postponements due to the corona pandemic, the film is now set to hit cinemas at the beginning of November. It is the first major Hollywood production by Beijing-born filmmaker Chloé Zhao, who won an Oscar in April for “Nomadland”. The road movie also won the Oscar for best film and for leading actress Frances McDormand. Paid content With Zhao, a woman was honored with the directing award for only the second time in Oscar history.

