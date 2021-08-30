Monday, August 30, 2021
Casual or Embarrassing? Camila Cabello farts in front of Shawn Mendes

By Arjun Sethi
Camila Cabello (24) seems to feel right at home with Shawn Mendes (22)! The two musicians have been lovers since July 2019. They recently celebrated their two-year-old and congratulated each other very lovingly on the Internet. But if you think that it is always romantic between the two lovebirds, you are wrong. After two years of relationship, the couple apparently has no inhibitions about each other. Shawn now revealed: Camila farts even in front of him!

on Instagram posted Camila a video in which she showed that she only puffs off when her partner Shawn leaves the room. But apparently her friend was not entirely in agreement with this portrayal. “You fart too”the singer wrote in the comment column, confirming that Camila lets off a breeze in his presence.

That seems Shawn don’t stop his Camila to love hotly and dearly. For example, on their anniversary, the “Señorita” interpreter posted a romantic kiss photo of the two and wrote: “Happy two year old baby”.

Camila Cabello, singer
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the 2019 American Music Awards
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello


