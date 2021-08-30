Caitlyn Jenner: Trans girls are not supposed to participate in girls’ sports – people

That this statement comes from her of all people …

Caitlyn Jenner was born Bruce Jenner in 1949. As a man, she took part in the Olympics in 1979, won the gold medal in the decathlon. She was married to Kris Kardashian, among others, and has two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. In 2015, she announced that she was a trans woman. She is currently in the running for California governorship for the Republicans.

Now Caitlyn Jenner surprises with this statement: She thinks it is unfair when trans girls – girls who were born as boys – take part in girls’ sports at school.

Of the American TMZ said Jenner: It is a “question of fairness” that prevents them from supporting trans girls who then compete against schoolgirls born as girls.

“That’s why I refuse to allow biological boys to take part in girls’ sports at school,” said the 71-year-old. “It’s just not fair and we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

▶ ︎ Background: Several US states are considering laws that would prohibit trans girls from participating in girls’ sports.

As a trans woman and a former Olympic champion, Jenner’s words could carry weight to many. Caitlyn Jenner also wants to become governor of California.

Idaho, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and South Dakota have already passed laws preventing transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams at school. Now Florida has banned it too.

Jenner’s statement irritated many. Especially since she knows what it is like to be ostracized.

She then spoke up on Twitter, shared the TMZ article and wrote: “I didn’t expect to be asked about it when I got coffee on Saturday morning, but I know where I stand. It is a question of fairness and we have to protect girls’ sport in our schools. “

Reactions on the net

Most users are pretty pissed off. “This is such nonsense,” writes American author and transgender activist Jennifer Finney Boylan:









User “max” is of the opinion that Caitlyn Jenner has lost the race for the candidacy as governor of California with her testimony.

Debbie O writes: “What do you say to the athletes? Can’t participate in the gender you identify with? I’m sure you don’t want to play in the team of the opposite sex, but now you have no options! “

Ashley Renee is upset: She accuses Jenner of not viewing trans women as women. And she doesn’t understand how Caitlyn can say that, since she is in this situation herself after all.

