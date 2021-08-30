Britney Spears: Her father strikes back with grave claims

After 13 years, Jamie Spears recently stepped down from guardianship of his daughter Britney Spears’ multi-million dollar fortune. In court records, Jamie now accuses her of “addiction and mental health problems”.

On August 12, 2021 the time had finally come: Britney Spears, 39, was freed from her father’s guardian after years of fighting. A great success for her lawyer and an even greater relief for the singer. In court documents available to the Daily Mail, Jamie Spears, 69, has now taken a position and has gone public with serious allegations against his daughter.

Britney Spears’ father Jamie: “The public doesn’t know all the facts”



The court documents filed by Jamie Spears in Los Angeles are 15 pages. Apparently the team of the former guardian wants to correct his image and enlighten about the “serious problems” of the musician: “If the public knew all the facts about the personal life of Ms. Spears, not only her ups, but also her lows, all addictions – and mental health issues she faced, and any challenges of guardianship, they would praise Mr Spears for the work he has done, not demean him, “the document reads.

The excerpts from the court papers read as if Jamie Spears wanted to portray himself as a victim of the lawsuit: “But the public does not know all the facts and they have no right to know them, so there will be no public redemption for Mr. Spears” .

He also denies having influenced Britney’s prescription of medication – this was the job of the medical experts, his job only being to pay the bills. The “Toxic” interpreter had previously accused her father of forcing her to take certain medications as part of her guardianship.

Jamie Spears expects recognition for his behavior



But her father goes one step further. After Britney’s public crash in 2007, he “saved” her: “There is no doubt that the guardianship saved Ms. Spears from disaster and supported her when she needed it most.” Jamie vehemently protests his innocence: The guardianship saved Britney and her reputation from harm and made it easier to rebuild her career. Last but not least, her doctors’ strict treatment plan served to “protect his daughter from harming herself”.

Britney Spears suffered from guardianship



Britney fans fought tirelessly in recent years under the motto “Free Britney” for their “release”, always keeping an eye on father Jamie Spears as the enemy. He not only checked his daughter’s money but also where they performed and where they worked. In said court documents, he announced that he would “withdraw in due course”. Britney herself is said to have said in court that her alleged supporter had hurt her deeply and abused the guardianship system – now Britney is being freed from her nightmare and will hopefully find the strength to survive this swipe from her father.

