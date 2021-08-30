Bitcoin struggles with $ 50,000 – NFT hype sends Solana to $ 100 – 08/30/21

Bitcoin continues to struggle with the psychological mark of $ 50,000. In the short term, profit-taking shape the course of events. However, with the recent announcements of the payment service PayPal and the US trading platform Coinbase, grist is flowing on the mill of investors. The eighth most important cryptocurrency Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), on the other hand, are still causing quite a stir. From Timo Emden









Bitcoin and Co: Fed statements make crypto investors confident

Investors on both sides of the Atlantic reacted with relief to statements by Fed chief Jerome Powell at the central bankers’ meeting in Jackson Hole last Friday. The central bank did not end the times of “cheap money” and at the same time pointed out the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic. Since cryptocurrencies act as a supposed hedge and diversification function in the ranks of investors in order to counter value risks, a turnaround in interest rates is likely to have a negative impact on prices. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the western world and the associated historical central banker support, investors around the world have increasingly fled to crypto investments.

PayPal and Coinbase have sprayed new optimism

The payment service PayPal and, last but not least, the US crypto exchange Coinbase have brought optimism back onto the floor. PayPal announced a week ago that it would make it possible for customers in the UK to hold, buy and sell, among other things, Bitcoin and Ether. Coinbase announced around 1.5 weeks ago that they wanted to invest a total of half a billion dollars in cryptocurrencies and automatically invest 10 percent of their profits in digital investments in the future.

Solana (SOL) rises to over $ 100 – NFTs are still booming

The eighth most important crypto currency in terms of market capitalization, Solana (SOL), has now broken the psychological mark of 100 dollars. At the beginning of the month, the price was still quoted at around 30 dollars per unit. The rally is still fueled by the publication of an NFT series about primates. NFTs, so-called non-fungible tokens, make an asset unique with the help of blockchain technology. The use cases can range from crypto art to trading cards and virtual worlds. Solana is now seen in the industry as a competitor to the industry leader Ethereum, which is in the lead in terms of smart contract functionalities. Thanks to new technologies and a consensus mechanism called “Proof of History”, the Solana network can process around 50,000 transactions per second. In comparison, the Ethereum network currently manages to wave through 20 or fewer transactions per second. With a new upgrade called Ethereum 2.0, however, the network should, among other things, be made significantly faster in the future.

Cardano goes up to almost $ 3

Cardano (ADA) can continue to make up ground in the slipstream of the announced upgrade for September 12th. Meanwhile, the rate is on the verge of conquering the mental hurdle of three dollars per unit, which is also the highest level in the history of the currency. Investors expect the so-called “Alonzo upgrade” to move up to competitor Ethereum in around two weeks. In terms of DeFi applications (decentralized finance) in particular, Cardano could establish itself further and take away market share from Ethereum. “DeFi” can mean, for example, credit transactions or other bank-like services based on blockchain technology. The increasing competition should be enough incentive for the developers of Ethereum to establish technical innovations in their own ranks as soon as possible.

Outlook for cryptocurrencies: NFT and DeFi hype breaks all records

While established currencies such as Bitcoin or Ether remain in demand, assets such as Cardano (ADA) or Solana (SOL) literally dance out of line.

The latest developments around non-fungible tokens and DeFi applications show that the industry is alive and well and is willing to continue to develop. Recently, $ 1.3 million was put on the table for an NFT project, a so-called virtual boulder. The payment service provider Visa had also bought a digital “Crypto Punk” for $ 150,000 in order to get to know the booming economy of the NFTs first hand.

Basically, from a technical as well as a fundamental perspective, the stock market lights remain green, even if profit-taking should be expected in the short term. Conquering the technical mark of $ 52,000 could trigger a new rally for Bitcoin to $ 60,000 and thus for the overall market.