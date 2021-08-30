Monday, August 30, 2021
HomeNewsBitcoin Latinum cooperates with The-h.wood-Gruppe
News

Bitcoin Latinum cooperates with The-h.wood-Gruppe

By Hasan Sheikh
0
70




Drive expansion Bitcoin Latinum cooperates with The-h.wood-Gruppe

The Bitcoin fork Bitcoin Latinum has entered into a partnership with the US luxury hotel and lifestyle company The h.wood Group. In the future, guests will also be able to pay for their goods and services with the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Latinum was able to win a top-class partner in the h.wood Group.
Bitcoin Latinum was able to win a top-class partner in the h.wood Group.

(Image: Screenshot / Bitcoin Latinum)




The cooperation also includes further collaboration, including joint marketing initiatives and event sponsoring. In the future, customers of the h.wood Group will be able to pay for their tables, drinks, food and goods with Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as with Bitcoin Latinum. The group’s offerings include, for example, award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, hotels and clubs around the world, which are often well known. The integration of Bitcoin Latinum is intended to open up new business opportunities for the h.wood Group.

“We observed, learned and adapted. From several perspectives, cryptocurrency and blockchain are both future trends, ”says founder John Terzian. We hope to be ahead of the times and look forward to working with Bitcoin Latinum.

Bitcoin Latinum steps on the gas

The coming months also promise to be exciting: Bitcoin Latinum is planning to go public under the symbol LTNM in the third quarter of the year. In addition, the cryptocurrency is pursuing a green initiative to achieve a neutral carbon footprint. Among other things, this is to be achieved through an improved proof-of-stake system for processing transactions. Bitcoin Latinum has also joined the Crypto Climate Accord.

(ID: 47605497)


Previous articleDan Brown’s The Lost Symbol: New trailer for the Peacock series adaptation
Next articleFirst pictures from the film reboot and new details
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv