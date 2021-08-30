Drive expansion Bitcoin Latinum cooperates with The-h.wood-Gruppe

The Bitcoin fork Bitcoin Latinum has entered into a partnership with the US luxury hotel and lifestyle company The h.wood Group. In the future, guests will also be able to pay for their goods and services with the cryptocurrency.

The cooperation also includes further collaboration, including joint marketing initiatives and event sponsoring. In the future, customers of the h.wood Group will be able to pay for their tables, drinks, food and goods with Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as with Bitcoin Latinum. The group’s offerings include, for example, award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, hotels and clubs around the world, which are often well known. The integration of Bitcoin Latinum is intended to open up new business opportunities for the h.wood Group.

“We observed, learned and adapted. From several perspectives, cryptocurrency and blockchain are both future trends, ”says founder John Terzian. We hope to be ahead of the times and look forward to working with Bitcoin Latinum.

Bitcoin Latinum steps on the gas

The coming months also promise to be exciting: Bitcoin Latinum is planning to go public under the symbol LTNM in the third quarter of the year. In addition, the cryptocurrency is pursuing a green initiative to achieve a neutral carbon footprint. Among other things, this is to be achieved through an improved proof-of-stake system for processing transactions. Bitcoin Latinum has also joined the Crypto Climate Accord.

