Bitcoin: Asset Managers Hold $ 70B! – financial trends

Asset managers have up to 4% of the total Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) inventory while both private and public corporations got 1% each.
According to Buy Bitcoin Worldwide, asset managers now hold a total of nearly $ 70 billion worth of Bitcoin – or 1,476,568 BTC, which is 7.85% of the current 18,797,968 BTC in circulation.
The largest holder is Grayscale Investments – the issuer of the largest tradable Bitcoin fund Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) – which controls 654,600 BTC worth around $ 31 billion.
Of the $ 70 billion mentioned, BTC 816,379 worth $ 40.1 billion is owned by 14 Bitcoin fund issuers and asset managers, including Grayscale Investments. CoinShares’ XBT provider is the second largest fund at 48,466 BTC ($ 2.4 billion), while the remaining 12 issuers hold 113,313 BTC.
The data also shows that 34 publicly traded companies have Bitcoin on their balance sheets – a total of 216,692 BTC, valued at over $ 10 billion; almost half of it is from MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) held.
According to recent reports, MicroStrategy recently purchased an additional 3,907 Bitcoin, increasing its inventory to 109,000 BTC, worth approximately $ 5.15 billion. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) also holds just under 43,000 BTC worth nearly $ 2.1 billion.
When it comes to private companies, it holds up EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) – Creator Block.One the most of it – 140,000 BTC worth $ 6.8 billion.
After all, the Bulgarian government allegedly holds 215,519 BTC, or $ 10 billion, while the Ukrainian government holds 46,351 BTC, worth $ 2.2 billion.
The leading cryptocurrency was trading at $ 47,863, down 1.1% in the last 24 hours and 2.9% in the last week.
