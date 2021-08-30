Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber: a style review of the new hairstyles – style

Lightened up: Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, everyone has noticed over the last week, is no longer wrapped up in baggy clothes, but is now the bombshell on the cover of the UK Vogue. The skin-colored latex look has already been analyzed up and down in the press and cheered for a total liberation. So cool that Billie Eilish predicted the reactions of her body positivity disciples in an interview! So right your request that people should finally stop judging other people’s bodies! So now, so the tenor, Billie Eilish finally doesn’t care what other people think of her. This is real body positivity! Although there is another judgment in the name of this movement, albeit an unconditionally positive one. Of course, women who have not completely fallen on their heads do not believe that everything this superstar does is an act of emancipation. You know from life experience: It is much more banal. Girls dye their hair acid green. Girls are uncomfortable with their bodies. Then girls become women and suddenly notice that this very primitive female good looks, this game with long eyelashes and silky hair, is somehow quite amusing. That’s why you shouldn’t read too much into the new blonde mane: It looks – oops, a judgment – simply better than before, almost like actress Scarlett Johansson, who already knew at 16 that being a siren is very funny. Have fun in blonde, Billie!









Cranked up: Justin Bieber

It’s a hair puller. The critics of the cultural appropriation for years, explaining to a semi-interested public why it can be unbearable for people with black or brown skin color when white people make dreadlocks. And then Justin Bieber comes in and makes dreadlocks. Yet again! The Canadian pop singer had hair like this before, five years ago. Back then, there was also a discussion about whether it was okay for a white pop star, simply to look cooler, to choose a hairstyle that is deeply rooted or sacred in the Afro-Caribbean and Afro-American diaspora cultures and that, if not white, wear them again and again targets of discrimination. Complicated! With Justin Bieber one thing is clear: he wears his dreads defiantly, knowing full well the expected backlash. He’s already felt the controversy into it, so to speak. Well, Bieber is now 27, many other pop stars have gone completely different in this magically dangerous age, have set golden shots and so on. Bieber turns his hair. He even looks very cute with it. That could also be due to the fact that he picks up his hair in a funny way like the girlies of the nineties, one of them Spice girls-Singer Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton was the cutest back then with her two rave croissants on top. It begs the question: couldn’t Justin just have done this hairstyle without the Provo dreads?