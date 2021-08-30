Backwater causes crypto casino Von CoinTelegraph to cease operations



Ethereum network: backlog causes the crypto casino to cease operations for the time being



Due to a backlog on the Ethereum network, an online casino was forced to temporarily cease operations. On the official website of KingTiger Casino, the company announced that it would temporarily cease operations. The KingTiger statement reads:

“We had to temporarily close our casinos because there was a backlog on the Ethereum network. That is why our games are no longer running in their current form.”

The crypto online casino is currently looking for new solutions with which it can offer its customers “new features and games”. The casinos have temporarily ceased operations, but users can still access their digital wallets on the platform.

Parent Funfair Technologies still allows new wallet accounts to be created, and KingTiger claims wallet owners still have control over their assets. The casino made it clear:

Read on on Cointelegraph







