Ariana Grande: Cooperation with Jungkook planned? – Cologne

The biggest crossover between K-Pop and the western music scene came last year when Ariana Grande, 27, and BTS singer Jungkook (23) met backstage during the “Sweetener” tour in Los Angeles in May. Since then, fans of the two around the world began to speculate that a collaboration was underway. They want nothing more than to have the two of them sing a song together. These speculations have now become topical again, because Jungkook worked live in the studio. His singing sounds very, very similar to the singing from the new short video that Ariana Grande shared on social media. A note? Both the ARMY – as the BTS fans are also called – and the Arianators – Ariana’s fans – are discussing a possible collaboration and are eagerly waiting for Jungkook x Ariana or BTS x Ariana. The rumors went so viral that Jungkook even became one of the thematically related searches on Ariana Grande on Google.

This is how Ariana Grande and BTS singer Jungkook met

The BTS singer has shown continuous support for Ariana’s music over the years. In 2015 – more than five years ago – he expressed the wish to get to know the “Thank U, next” singer Ariana Grande personally. At the Summer Sonic Festival in Japan, he was asked which pop star he would like to meet and his choice fell quickly: Ariana Grande. Four years later, his wish came true when the two met during Ariana’s concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Both Jungkook and Ariana shared the meeting on social media – articles covering the meeting were published around the world, and it was discussed on talk shows in South Korea. Ariana’s picture with Jungkook also became one of the nine best contributions in her Instagram feed for 2019. A song they shared would most likely climb to the top of the charts and be a topic around the world. It remains exciting to see whether the two will soon step in front of the microphone together. The fans are still eagerly awaiting good news from Ari & Jungkook.