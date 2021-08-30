Anna Kendrick: color faux pas at the Oscars?

Actress Anna Kendrick felt a little left out at the Academy Awards for not wearing a “white glittery dress”

Anna Kendrick, 28, was not notified that the must-have gown for the Oscars last night was a “white glittery gown”.

The canvas grace (“Pitch Perfect”) delighted on the red carpet in a black J-Mendel number with transparent panels, which put her great figure in the limelight. However, shortly afterwards the actress lamented on Twitter that she felt left out because she was not wearing a dress in a lighter color, similar to that of her colleagues Cate Blanchett (44, “Diary of a Scandal”), Naomi Watts (45, “Fair Game – Nothing is more dangerous than the truth “) and Kate Hudson (34,” love in a roundabout way “). “Funny that nobody sent me the memo about wearing a white glittery dress … Can’t I sit at the table of the cool kids?”, She tweeted to her 2.14 million followers with a wink.

Fortunately, the actress didn’t last very long. Her hairstyling made up for the alleged outfit mishap. “Loved my Oscar hairstyle tonight. Thanks to Toni & Guy. Felt glamorous from head to toe,” the actress later wrote.









Anna Kendrick wasn’t the only star to comment on his Oscar look on Twitter. Host Ellen DeGeneres (56, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) posted a star-studded selfie that received a staggering 2.4 million re-tweets. The presenter also thanked her styling team for helping her to slip into a “The Wizard of Oz” -style costume. “Thanks to Kellen, HCurriebeauty, Laini Reeves and Cameron for helping me get into this dress,” she wrote after wearing a “The Good Witch Glinda” robe.

Reality star Khloé Kardashian (29, “Khloé & Lamar”) enchanted Elton John (66, “I Don” t Care “) at the after-show party – an annual event that supports the star’s AIDS foundation – in a red velvet robe . “I’m in love with my Marc Bouwer dress!” Enthused the TV lady on Instagram and added that she felt like “Jessica Rabbit.” The curvy beauty also uploaded a photo of herself.

While Khloé Kardashian was busy admiring herself, her older sister Kim Kardashian (33, “Kourtney and Kim Take New York”) complimented another Hollywood grandee for her flawless looks. “Angelina Jolie … It there are no words for how beautiful she is, “tweeted the television personality, who wore a floor-length red dress by Celia Kritharioti. Anna Kendrick’s colleague, who was so admired, opted for an elegant, subtle Elie Saab creation.

