Monday, August 30, 2021
Angelina Jolie + Brad Pitt: do you set a sad record?

By Arjun Sethi
Angelina Jolie + Brad Pitt
Most expensive Hollywood divorce ever?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been officially separated since September 2016. They are not divorced to this day – and that costs.

They bargain and bargain and bargain: Brad Pitt, 57, and Angelina Jolie, 45, just can’t get anywhere on custody and divorce. Legal experts from Los Angeles say what they think of it.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: divorce goes into the money

As reported by “DailyMail”, Pitt and Jolie could already have spent over a million dollars each on court and legal fees, according to industry experts. “The process has been going on for over four years, making it definitely one of the longest celebrity trials we’ve ever seen,” says US divorce attorney Kelly Chang Rickert. Since an agreement is not yet in sight, she predicts: “I think this could be the most expensive divorce in Hollywood history. The judge costs an estimated $ 10,000 a day.”

Family attorney Joe Spirito added, “If you have mental health professionals to assess custody, it can cost $ 100,000 for one expert’s work alone.”

Maddox testifies against Papa Brad

The last report that reached the public in the “Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt” case came in mid-March 2021. According to this, Jolie has filed new court documents accusing Pitt of domestic violence. Son Maddox is said to have already given his testimony. Will the Oscar winner achieve her goal with it?


Will the negotiations last until July 2026?

“Angelina seems to think she can have sole custody of the children, but she just isn’t. She can still pay millions and millions, but as long as Brad wants custody and is fighting for it, she’s got to share it,” said Lawyer Kelly Chang Rickert. The dispute could drag on for another six years, speculates the lawyer. She has seen cases in which the parties could not have come to an agreement until the children came of age. The youngest children of the ex-dream couple, Vivienne and Knox, are 12 years old and will celebrate their 18th birthday in July 2026.

Source used: mailonline.co.uk

