Analysis: buy BITCOIN, ETHEREUM or CARDANO in the depot?

Today we take a look at the cryptocurrencies. Those who shy away from the hassle of registering with a crypto trading platform or taking care of a wallet for the safekeeping of the digital currency, now have a bouquet of different products available on the capital market. We would like to introduce three of them today. It’s about ETNs that replicate BITCOIN, ETHEREUM or CARDANO and can simply be bought in the depot. Read our analysis for the details and how to quickly find out if you can buy the papers.

Let’s start with the largest cryptocurrency, BITCOIN, whose market capitalization is currently just over 910 billion US dollars. We had already presented and commented on VanEck’s ETN. The share has the Wkn A28M8D, the price is currently 22.44 euros and it can be traded on almost all German stock exchanges. The annual total expense ratio (TER) for the construct is one percent. Whoever buys the paper invests almost 1 to 1 in the Bitcoin. The digital currency is physically stored, i.e. as much as the amount actually bought and held by the manager VanEck. The custodian is Bank Frick in Lichtenstein. It is designed as a bearer bond, so there is an issuer risk. In plain language this means that if the issuer VanEck goes bankrupt, there is a high probability that the paper will also lose its value. This is comparable to the risk that certificates normally have. This is a key difference to ETFs, which are generally considered special funds and are therefore not subject to any issuer risk. The paper is traded with sufficient liquidity in Germany and Europe. Here is the chart:

